Adaptive Optics Industry 2020–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

The Adaptive Optics Global Market was assessed at USD 215.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,089.6 million in 2023 at a staggering CAGR of 31.3%. Adaptive optics (AO) use a blend of complex sets of deformable mirrors for correcting distorted images in real-time from the earth’s atmosphere. Adaptive optics solution enables the operator to obtain better details of the subject located far from the source. The high definition mirrors are controlled by a system or a computer to get possibly sharper images. Adaptive optics operates at a frequency of nearly 1000 Hz. At this frequency rate, it becomes a challenge to modify the primary mirror used in the system due to the difficulties caused by vibrations, and a secondary mirror is utilized in addition to other optical components to overcome these challenges. These mirrors are connected to computers for calculation.

The importance of these images is higher in numerous industry verticals such as aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Adaptive Optics is used in microscopy, retinal imaging systems, astronomical applications, and optical fabrication, among others, and is useful in decreasing optical issues by recompensing for optical distortions. Adaptive optics was primarily applied in retinal imaging, and technological advancements have enabled its applications in other sectors.

One major growth factor driving the adaptive optics market is the increasing investment in research and development of optical solutions and advanced optics. Also, the rising demand for adaptive optics in the healthcare segment and high application of adaptive optics in numerous sectors and industries adds to the market growth. Designs which include adaptive optics are highly composite and require high skill which is lacking to some extent, thus restraining market growth. Moreover, the high preliminary cost of investment is expected to impact the market negatively. However, the development that is ongoing in the AO technology and demand for sharp and properly corrected images is likely to reveal opportunities in the coming years.

Adaptive Optics Market Key Players

Key Players of the global adaptive optics Industry are Aplegen Inc. (US), Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US), Boston Micromachines Corporation (US), Thorlabs Inc. (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Synopsys Optical Solution Group (US), Adaptive Optics Associates Inc. (US), Phasics Corp. (France), Holoeye Photonics AG (Germany), and Sacher Lasertechnik Gmbh (Germany). These market players focus on escalating their market reach into emerging economies by merging with companies operating locally in top regions.

Other players in the adaptive optics market include Iris AO Inc. (US), Active Optical Systems LLC (US), Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Teledyne e2v Ltd (UK), Adaptica S.r.l. (Italy), Flexible Optical B.V. (Netherlands), and Imagine Optic SA (France). These players primarily focus on research and development to transform new products and enhance their performance which enables them to stay competitive in the adaptive optics market.

Latest Industry News

Australian Astronomical Optics consortium members – the Australian National University and Macquarie University are designing a USD 23.02 Mn adaptive optics system for one of the world’s most powerful ground-based optical telescope.

The National Eye Institute is adopting adaptive optics and combining it with angiography to see live neurons in retinal imaging research.

Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into wave front sensors, mirrors, wave front modulator, control systems, and others.

By type, the market is segmented into natural guide star adaptive optics (NGAO), laser guide star adaptive optics (LGAO), multi-conjugate adaptive optics (MCAO), multi-object adaptive optics (MOAO), ground-layer adaptive optics (GLAO).

By end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare, military & defense, manufacturing, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The growth rate for the global market is fairly considerable, and in the regional outlook, the North American market has been observed to have secured the largest share of the global market. Extensive applications for AO technology and the demand for it in the region is a key factor driving growth. North America has well-developed countries such as Canada and the US where there is a high adoption rate of advanced technologies. These countries have been some of the early adopters of adaptive optics. The strong presence of leading market players in the region has also played a part in the region’s leadership position in the global scenario.

Europe closely follows the North American market in terms of size. Europe also has several key competitors who participate in the global market, and a strong focus on R&D in the region has made it a prominent market in the global adaptive optics market. The region has a high potential for opportunities in the foreseeable future.

