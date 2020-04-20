Increasing Significance of Food Safety and Rising Foodborne Diseases are Amplifying the Grain Analysis Market Demand

The agricultural revolution has led to the domestication of important crops such as rice, wheat, whole grain cereal, and barley. The grain analysis has allowed us to understand the physical structure, composition, processing, and potential benefits of the grains. Grain analysis, including cereals, and pulse analysis has become a predominant part of the entire food supply chain owing to their rising economic and dietary significance around the world. So, the methodologies and techniques such as soil sieve analysis are quite diverse and evolving with the increasing demands of humans and livestock population whilst presenting with enormous challenges to the manufacturers to ensure food safety in the production. Thus, the introduction of novel technologies in grain analysis is highlighting food safety and treating the natural toxic compounds such as mycotoxins and lectins, along with other chemical toxins such as pesticides.

On the other hand, World Health Organization along with other national bodies together is guiding the nations, private sectors, and other stakeholders to follow set of standards and best practices to protect food consumers from adverse effects of these toxins. The WHO along with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly formed a committee called JECFA which is an international group to evaluate the health risks caused by harmful toxins in food. This organization consists of international experts conducting constant reviews to set a tolerable level of natural toxins intake and is responsible to ensure standards for food safety and quality. Stringent food regulations by organizations as such along with the evolving demands of humans and livestock are spurring the demand for grain analysis market.

The global Grain Analysis Market size has attained a value of 1.9 billion in 2018. Furthermore, the industry avenues are accelerating with a CAGR of 6.28% over the forecast period 2019-2025.

Grain Analysis Market Demand Surging with the Rising Global Food-Safety Concerns

The criteria to perform grain analysis depends on the various end-uses of the grains. The novel food analysis techniques are refining the nutritional quality and microbial safety of the grains while modifying the physicochemical properties. Food safety is a fundamental framework in the global marketplace. Unsafe food consumption hinders socio-economic development of the countries across the globe. Around 600 million population which constitutes about 1 in 10 people in the world, fall ill after consuming contaminated or unsafe food with children under the age 5 having higher risks of attaining foodborne diseases. About 420,000 die every year facing this issue. Food toxins are the potential reason to cause these foodborne diseases and a majority of natural toxins are formed during the production of the grains.

They create harmful adverse health effects and pose a serious threat to livestock and human population equally. These adverse health effects include acute poisoning, severe diarrhea, and stomach ache, allergic reactions, and even death in some cases. Therefore, proper food processing and analysis is the eventual solution to impede most of these foodborne diseases. Furthermore, the appropriate adjustment of moisture content using grain moisture meter implemented in the process of grain analysis removes the admixtures such as seeds of toxic plants or grains. This moderates the level of contamination of the grain thereby reducing the health risk to the consumer. As a result, this increasing significance of food safety and rising foodborne diseases are amplifying the grain analysis market demand around the world.

Research Activities Studying the Sensitive Climatic Changes Are Bolstering the Grain Analysis Market Growth

Climatic changes, altering rainfall patterns, and average temperature impacts food safety both directly and indirectly. These impacts include the occurrence of viruses, parasites, harmful algae, bacteria, fungi and their role in the corresponding foodborne diseases along with the rise in adverse risk of toxic contamination. Climatic sensitive factors and associated diseases are the major contributors to foodborne diseases. Subsequently, research activities on crops and grains are increasing to heighten the safety measures to survive the extreme climatic conditions. Recently, a research activity initiated by The University of California, Davis and funded by the National Science Foundation’s Plant Genome Research Program studied the crop behavior when submerged in water and compared it to rice. Rice, which was a wild species and domesticated has the ability to endure monsoons and waterlogging. These adaptability genes are studied by the institute.

Role of EU Government to Garner the European Grain Analysis Market Size

Europe occupied an eminent role in the global grain analysis market share leading with about 40% revenue share in 2018. The region has stringent regulations which the manufacturers should comply in order to sustain the European grain market. These requirements are regarding the use of pesticides and contaminants and food safety. Companies which additionally complied with the niche quality standards such as organic certification in the EU have a competitive edge in the European food market. Furthermore, grains and other food products with excessive levels of residues or illegal pesticides which are not compliant with the maximum residue levels (MRLs) set by EU are withdrawn by the government.

Cereals Segment Set to Observe Rampant Growth in the Global Grain Analysis Market

Cereals emerged as the fastest-growing segment in the global grain analysis market and observed to establish a notable CAGR of 4.6% during the aforementioned period. Cereals such as wheat, barley, and millet are used to make innumerable products depending upon their demand in different markets. Therefore, the criteria differ for different end-user regions and products. Since the advent of (PCR) Polymerase chain reaction technology in grain analysis, the effects of genes to study grain hardness, contaminants, and storage protein genes in the whole-grain cereal are considered under research. Besides, complex traits which affect the cereals crops genetics such as senescence are undergoing research activities to bring a breakthrough in the future of food security as well as in the era of climate change.

Grain Analysis Market – Strategic Players

Companies reigning the global grain analysis market size are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, TÜV Nord Group, ALS Limited, Eurofins Scientific, Neogen Corporation and Romer Labs Division Holding. These firms are thriving with the latest innovations, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their position in the global marketplace.

