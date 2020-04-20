How is COVID-19 Impacting on the Global Connected Medical Devices Industry?

Telemedicine Declared Essential Services by the World Health Organization

Coronavirus is spreading exponentially around the world, pushing governments, healthcare providers and businesses to take drastic measures to limit the spreading of the virus. Telemedicine has been declared as the essential services by the World Health Organization. Telemedicine is considered as one of the alternative models for clinical services and clinical decision support by the WHO. Digital health providers believe that their services would be of great help in providing digital health services globally to ease the pressure on healthcare systems. During quarantine or post quarantine, digital solutions can be used effectively.

Reason behind Connected Medical Devices Exponential Demand

By connecting seamlessly patients and device data collected from a wide range of therapy, connected medical devices provide greater insights for decision making. It is expected that connected medical devices connected to the internet will increase over time exponentially. The reason behinds its exponential growth is due to its ability for machine-to-machine communication through cloud computing and the internet of things to add efficiency and cost savings factors.

Before coronavirus pandemic, the prevalence of chronic diseases among the population was the major driving factor for the rising demand of the connected medical devices. Chronic diseases attributed around 60% of the total 56.5% million reported deaths across the world in 2001. An increasing number of chronic diseases will further augment the demand for connected medical devices because these devices help to track the health of the patients as healthcare professionals can check the condition of their patients on their computer or smartphone.

Vendors Launching New Innovative Products

Vendors of connected medical devices are increasingly penetrating the online platform to expand their reach globally. Boston Scientific’s Heart ConnectTM System streamlines the process of a patient and shares programmer screen information with the other healthcare providers or Boston Scientific representatives. Leading players focused on research and development of innovative and technologically advanced products. For instance, Omron Healthcare introduced a personal heart health coach mobile app. Omron introduced HeartGuide™ and Co mplete™. HeartGuide™ is the first wearable blood pressure monitor. Complete™ is the first blood pressure monitor with EKG in a single device. Besides all, OMRON is launching a new digital health service to promote the company’s mission of Going for Zero™.

Medtronic launched two new solutions in March 2020. These solutions are designed to help assess, monitor and triage support for patients who are wary of COVID-19 and their respiratory symptoms. It has launched a new COVID-19 virtual care evaluation and monitoring solution.

