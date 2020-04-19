Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report – Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Developments and Outlook 2023

Market Highlights

The study reveals that North America region dominates the Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report. With the technological advancement in virtual reality which is integrated with gesture control, graphics processing units, hand tracking, haptics, latency technologies, and others are extensively used in manufacturing the new virtual reality products. These products such as head-mounted displays (HMDs), VR accessories, and VR content are generating maximum revenue in Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report.

The North America region is experiencing higher demand of virtual reality products among consumers as these products are gaining popularity due to the advanced and latest technologies. The prominent companies such as Microsoft Corporation (U.S), nDreams, Ltd. (U.S), NextVR, Inc. (U.S), Nvidia Corporation (U.S), Pixvana, Inc. (U.S), are providing virtual reality for consumer solutions to improve signal processing functions. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities technologies, Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report is estimated to grow rapidly with a huge demand in the market.

The Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report is expected to reach USD ~ 20 billion at a CAGR of over 19% by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the Virtual Reality Consumer Market Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), AltspaceVR (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Binary VR Inc. (U.S.), Bitmovin (Austria), Facebook, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Leap Motion, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), nDreams, Ltd. (U.S.), NextVR, Inc. (U.S.), Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Pixvana, Inc. (U.S.), and Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

Global Virtual Reality for Consumer Market Segmentation

The global virtual reality for consumer market can be segmented on the basis of the component, deployment application, stimulations, technology, and lastly, region. Based on components, this market has been segmented into hardware (head-mounted displays, VR accessories), software and solutions. On the basis of stimulations, the market has been segmented into gesture control, hand tracking, optical tracking, positional tracking, and others. The technology-based segmentation can be segmented into 3D audio, 3D depth sensors, 4K, and 8K video, adaptive streaming, computer vision, and others.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global virtual reality for consumer market segments the market into regional markets namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is the largest regional market due to technological advancement. In this region, the demand for virtual reality is high due to innovative features like eye tracking, foveated rendering, frame tearing, and others is high in order to provide virtual reality for consumer solution. Biggest country-specific markets in this region are USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Europe is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. In this region, the strongest economies are France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to rise as the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. Countries that are the most important emerging markets in this region are China, India, and Japan, followed by the remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region.

