Software Defined Networking Controller Market – Historical Analysis, Opportunities and Strong Growth in Future 2023

Software Defined Networking Controller Market – Overview

The global Software Defined Networking Controller Market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due to Increasing adoption of software defined networking solutions and services is one major factor fuelling the growth of software defined networking market. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global Software Defined Networking Controller Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

The global Software Defined Networking Controller Market is driven due to rapid adoption of Software Defined Network solutions that optimize its networks, are few factors which are propelling the growth of Software Defined Network market to the large extent. The companies like IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation and Big Switch Networks are investing in research & development of Software Defined Network. It helps the company in reducing operational costs and also helps in improving overall customer service life cycle.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1607

Software Defined Networking Controller Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented its analysis into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Components : Comprises Solutions, and Services among others.

: Comprises Solutions, and Services among others. By End-Users : Cloud Service Providers and Telecommunication Service Providers among others.

: Cloud Service Providers and Telecommunication Service Providers among others. By Organization Size : SMEs and Large Enterprises.

: SMEs and Large Enterprises. By Verticals : Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Defence, and Government among others.

: Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Defence, and Government among others. By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Software Defined Networking Global Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Intersil (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Big Switch Networks (U.S.), Pica8, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) among others.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/software-defined-networking-market-1607

Software Defined Networking Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region holds the largest market share in the global SDN market and is also expected to be the largest revenue generator owing to the continuous technological advancements in the region. The SDN market in North America is mainly driven by the U.S. and Canada owing to the vast developments in the field of technology and the presence of giant technology companies. Furthermore, substantial investments in R&D sector from the major players in this region is acting as a tailwind supporting the market to grow extensively. North America is estimated to continue with its dominance over the global SDN market.

The European region has acquired the next largest market share in the global SDN market. The resurging economy in the region is undoubtedly contributing to the market growth significantly, augmenting the uptake of SDN across the region. Attributing to the increased adoption of cloud technology and significant technological advancements alongside the increasing number of SMEs in the region, the Europe SDN market is expected to grow with a strong CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as one of the lucrative markets for the SDN, globally. Factors such as increasing urbanization and growing sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunication backed by the improving economy in the region, foster the market growth. Owing to the presence of foreign players where software-defined networking is being deployed, the APAC SDN market is expected to post a remarkable CAGR during 2017-2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition 18

2.2 Scope Of The Study 18

2.3 List Of Assumptions 19

2.4 Market Structure 19

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process 21

3.2 Secondary Research 21

3.3 Primary Research 22

3.4 Forecast Model 24

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction 26

4.2 Drivers 27

4.2.1 Growing Adoption By Enterprises With Remote And Multiple Branch Office 27

4.2.2 Demand For Cloud Services, Data Centres, And Server Virtualization 27

4.2.3 Growing Business Needs For Mobility Services 27

4.3 Challenges 27

4.3.1 Lack Of Technical Expertise And Awareness Among Enterprises 27

Continued…

Read our Blogs @ http://mrfrblog.com/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com