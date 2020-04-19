Embedded Market Segmentation & Market Analysis Research Report 2020

Embedded Software Global Market – Overview

Embedded software is the special programming on a chip in an embedded device to control its functions. Growing demand for consumer electronic devices and high investment in R&D by the core companies is playing very important role in the growth of embedded software market. Technological advancement and industrialization is also one of the major important factor driving the market growth. Also, high demand for multimedia products and computing devices such as laptop and computer are also helping the market to grow. Growing concept of machine to machine communication, growing market of smart cities, IoT and high development in telecommunication is also one of the major factor behind the growth of Embedded Market. IoT is an important driver which is creating huge demand for portable semiconductor equipment’s, sensors and other micro devices which is in return driving the market of embedded. Increasing adoption f cloud computing and high development in energy and power industry is anticipated to boost the market of embedded software.

Also, high integration of technologies with the current manufacturing infrastructure is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Embedded market are – Enea Software AB ( Sweden), Green Hills Software (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation(U.S.), Advantech Industrial Computing India Pvt. Ltd (Taiwan), Emerson Network Power(U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(Japan) and STMicroelectronics(Switzerland) among others.

Embedded Software Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Programming language : C, C++, Assembly Language, Java, .Net and others

: C, C++, Assembly Language, Java, .Net and others Segmentation by Application: Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive and Radio & Satellite Devices among others

Embedded Software Global Market – Regional Analysis

Embedded Software Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Increasing application areas on yearly basis and advancement in technology are some of the major driving factor of the market across the globe. By geography, North America is leading the market of embedded software. High development in the field of Internet of things (IOT) in nations such as US and Canada are supporting the embedded software market. Also, presence of global players in the region gives North America a competitive advantage over other countries. Europe stands as second largest market due to the presence of developed countries such as Germany, France, and Italy. Europe is also one of the largest integrator of IoT with the several industries giving boost to the market of embedded software. Asia Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. rich presence of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The region is also one of the prominent leader in semiconductor industry and largest exporter around the world which is boosting the market of embedded software.

