Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Forecast

The Global Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market is expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% to reach USD 9.523 billion by 2025.

Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market USP/influencer

The development of healthcare infrastructure in developing nations is driving the growth of the market. Governments in countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Russia are investing heavily in healthcare infrastructure, providing subsidized health and life insurance to people below the poverty line, and government agencies are introducing public awareness programs about health and wellness. These factors are projected to fuel Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market Statistics market growth.

Surgical Dressings and Disposables Market Key Players:

3M (US)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

Coloplast Group (Denmark)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Surgical Dressings and Disposables Segmentation

By Product Type:

Surgical Dressings: The segment has been further divided into primary dressings and secondary dressings. The growth of the segment is directly related to the number of surgeries performed globally. There were more than 450 million surgeries performed in 2018 globally. This number is expected to increase, especially in developing countries with the modernization of healthcare infrastructure. The increasing number of surgeries would directly drive the growth of the surgical dressings segment, which is currently larger.

Disposables: This segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By End User:

Hospitals: The rise in the number of surgeries is leading to the increased demand for surgical dressings and disposables in hospitals.

Ambulatory Surgery Centers: The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing establishment of such centers in developing and developed nations and government initiatives to promote and establish ambulatory surgery centers.

Home Healthcare: The home healthcare segment is growing due to the increasing use of surgical dressings and disposables to treat wounds and provide long-term care to patients.

Specialty Clinics: This segment is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Surgical Dressings and Disposables Region Analysis

Americas: The region holds the largest share of the market. The market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

Europe: The European surgical dressings and disposables market has been classified as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been categorized as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific surgical dressings and disposables market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Middle East & Africa: The market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Complete 111 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables And Figures At https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/surgical-dressings-disposables-market-8257

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com