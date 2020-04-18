Free Best Hootsuite Alternative

First of all, if you are new and don’t know what Hootsuite is, let me explain this to you.

In 2008, Ryan Holmes created and launched Hootsuite – a social media management tool that is based on the SaaS (software-as-service) business model.

So, you don’t need to install it on your system. All you need to do is to visit their website on your browser, create an account, connect your social media profiles and you are good to go.

Now, you might be thinking about how Hootsuite works, right?

Well, Hootsuite is a trusted social media profiles management software so that once you connect your social profiles, it helps you schedule and publish posts for all popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and many more.

Moreover, Hootsuite can be integrated with major marketing platforms like Reddit, Storify, Tumblr, and Marketo. You can see the details in Hootsuite’s app directory.

Now coming back to the main point – why you need Hootsuite alternative

Well, Hootsuite is one of the most popular social media management platforms so that its price is high and its free version is only available for individuals with limitations to manage only any 3 social media profiles.

But, you are a startup owner and you must have profiles on dozens of social platforms. So, you have to go for Hootsuite’s business plans that may not be budget-friendly for your new startup.

In my opinion, these plans are costly for new startups but it is possible that it could be affordable for you if you have the budget.

So, now let’s take a look at the FOREVER free alternative to Hootsuite.

Viralpep

The Hootsuite alternative, Viralpep comes with a FOREVER FREE plan but it has some limitations as well. You can only schedule or publish posts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Moreover, Viralpep offers three plans as given below:

Viralpep:

Professional plan – $10 per month

Business plan – $35 per month

Enterprise – $75 per month

Hootsuite:

Professional plan – $29 per month

Team plan – $199 per month

Business plan – $599 per month

*Pricing details were taken on April 18, 2020.

Now you can compare Hootsuite’s plans pricing with Viralpep and see the difference.

More importantly, you should also check these 9 more best Hootsuite alternatives before making a purchase decision.

