Air charter steps up to support air ambulance and air cargo on-demand flights during coronavirus crisis

Airnetz.com, and airnetzcharter.com an air charter aggregator platform is enabling non-COVID medical emergencies and essential supplies flights transport from one place to another during the global lockdown. Airnetzcharter.com also called an Uber for air charter has started seeing over 3000% growth in on-demand flight searches mainly for the purpose of on-demand air ambulance and air cargo.

The platform helps passengers identify the availability of an aircraft nearby and book them by contacting relevant air charter operators.

95% of commercial flights globally are not operational. Air Cargo and air charter are the only exceptions. The aviation industry has undergone a major transformation. It will totally change the way people look at air travel in the coming future. Insurance companies may add cover for Air Charter to Ensure continuity during such times.

Airnetz uses certain features of XinFin[XDC] hybrid Blockchain to enable fully digital secure file sharing between air charter Operators and passengers. It also adds flexibility for instant global payments through regulated money businesses to accept crypto such as Bitcoin, ether, Stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and XDC, the native token of XinFin Blockchain.

About Airnetz.com

Airnetz.com is a Singapore headquartered air charter aggregator platform with a global presence across the USA, UK, Europe, India, Asia Pacific.

For contact : +1 608 554 0461/+91 9930403019