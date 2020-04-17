Telemedicine solutions

Telemedicine is the use of medical information exchanged from one site to another via electronic communications to improve a patient’s clinical health status” – American Telemedicine Association. Even today, modern healthcare systems are struggling to achieve sufficient access to healthcare, prompt medical services, and cost-efficiency. To cater to these more significant challenges, viable strategies, and advanced telemedicine technology solutions prove highly efficient. OSP’ custom telehealth software solutions work as an essential component to address extending accessibility to medical experts & drugs, improving medical care quality, and lowering the cost of healthcare. Our interoperable and cloud-based telehealth software systems allow the remote monitoring of patient vital signs, symptoms, and general well-being of patients using the latest mobile (mhealth solutions) and internet technologies. With next-gen telemedicine technologies, we can overcome geographic barriers to health care, fragmentation of care due to gaps in time between appointments, and lack of available providers. Our range of clinically driven and integrated telemedicine software systems & applications are designed to help patients to monitor and manage their health proactively with timely, efficient, and personalized care.