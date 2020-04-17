New Book by Martin Golan: One Night with Lilith

New York, NY – ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Martin Golan One Night with Lilith hitting stores everywhere on November 13th, 2019.

When a devastating fire destroys Rob and Amy Lerner’s lovely Victorian house, it also destroys a lifetime of Amy’s art, all Rob’s business papers, and their entire history – letters, photos, and memorabilia – all gone. To make matters worse, the fire breaks out just as they are huddled in a nearby restaurant negotiating the end of their marriage.

Although One Night With Lilith is the story of a marriage seemingly at its end, at its heart it’s a love story. It draws on the biblical tale of Lilith, Adam’s first wife, who is portrayed in myth and legend as a woman not only of fierce independence but also of unbridled sexuality.

Martin Golan’s first novel, My Wife’s Last Lover, was published to much acclaim, and was followed up with Where Things Are When You Lose Them, a collection of short stories one reviewer called “a dozen short but rich literary gems.” He works as a journalist, most recently an editor for the international news service Reuters.

One Night With Lilith comes out of his fascination with the legend of Lilith, the mysterious female figure of Jewish folklore and ancient mythology, a deadly night demon who haunts men’s dreams.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org