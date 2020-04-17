Image Intensifier Market Growth Analysis to 2026

An image intensifier is a device that is used to vary the intensity of light absorbed by an optical system. This device is used at night to output visual imaging of dim light processes. These also find application for conversion of non-visible light sources such as near-infrared or short-wave infrared to visible. The defense vertical holds the major share in the global image intensifier market.

Integration of technology in medical & healthcare and use of imaging technology in R&D drive the growth of the image intensifier market. The critical military operations that take place at night requires the advanced night vision goggles.

In addition, diagnosis in medical and healthcare requires high-quality imaging. For instance, X-rays and gamma-rays diagnosis requires high resolution, high contrast, and low noise, which can be obtained using image intensifiers. Therefore, rise in advancements in healthcare sector is expected to drive the growth of the global image intensifiers market.

Furthermore, use of image intensifiers in R&D in industries such as automotive, defense, and others, for capturing events that last for fraction finds wide application of image intensifier tube. However, the low battery backup restrains the market growth.

Moreover, increase in demand for modern night vision goggles in defense sector and development of image intensifiers tubes for amplifying light in very low light process such as nuclear detectors, mass spectrometry, and space science are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The image intensifier market is segmented on the basis of diameter, application, industrial vertical, and region.

On the basis of diameter, the market is segmented into <18 mm, 18 mm, 25 mm, >25 mm, <6 Inch, 6 Inch, 9 Inch, 12 Inch, and 16 Inch. Based on application, it is divided into cameras, scopes, goggles, and X-Ray detectors. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into automotive, surveillance & security, medical, and aerospace & defense. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players covered in the image intensifier market report include Argus Imaging BV, Alpha Optics Systems Inc, Canon Medical Systems, Harris Corporation, L3 technologies, Thales Group, Siemens AG, PHOTONIS Technologies SAS, FLIR Systems, Alpha Optics Systems Inc, JSC Katod, and Photek Limited.

