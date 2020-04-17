Hardware Security Modules Industry: by Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Global Hardware Security Module (HSM)Market – Overview

A Hardware Security Module (HSM) is a physical device that provides a secure environment for the storage of cryptographic keys and for performing operations. The HSM is associated with software solution that is attached with inside a PC or servers and offers a tamper protection mechanism that provides a secure out-of-band management interface for key materials. HSM offers numerous attributes for the business to focussed to make quality products and services. The attributes include widely accepted and open secure cryptographic algorithms, strong random number generation for cryptographic functions, a standardized interface for developers, and others. However, high deployment cost of HSM is likely to hinder the growth of the HSM market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of Hardware Security Modules Industry report include Gemalto NV (Amsterdam), Thales e-Security, Inc. (U.S.), Utimaco GmbH (Germany), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), FutureX (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.) SWIFT (Belgium), Atos SE (France), Ultra-Electronics (U.K.), Yubico (U.S.) and others.

Segmentation

The Hardware Security Modules Industry has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-users and region. By type, the market has been bifurcated into lan-based hsm/network-attached hsm, pcie-based/embedded plugins hsm and usb-based/portable hsm.

Segmentation by Type : LAN-based HSM/network-attached HSM, PCIE-based/embedded plugins HSM and USB-based/portable HSM.

: LAN-based HSM/network-attached HSM, PCIE-based/embedded plugins HSM and USB-based/portable HSM. Segmentation by Application : Payment Processing, Code and Document Signing, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS), authentication, database encryption, PKI or credential management, Application-Level Encryption.

: Payment Processing, Code and Document Signing, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS), authentication, database encryption, PKI or credential management, Application-Level Encryption. Segmentation by End user : Banking and Financial Services, Government, Technology and Communications, Industrial and Manufacturing Industry, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Products, Healthcare and Life Science, Entertainment & Media, Education and Transportation.

: Banking and Financial Services, Government, Technology and Communications, Industrial and Manufacturing Industry, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Consumer Products, Healthcare and Life Science, Entertainment & Media, Education and Transportation. Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Market Research Future Analysis

Geographically, the Hardware Security Modules Industry is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region in the hardware security module market. Japan, China, and South Korea to witness to be major contributing region owing to increased inclination to strengthen cloud infrastructure. North America, the market for hardware security module is witnessing a mature market growth over the forecast period owing to early adoption of security modules in BFSI sector. Furthermore, Europe is likely to gain to have a significant growth rate in the market. The growth rate is attributed to increase in need to safeguard the databases in BFSI and retail sector.

