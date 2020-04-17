FMI Provides Electronic Stethoscope Market size Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Latest report on global Electronic Stethoscope Market size by FMI
Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the global Electronic Stethoscope Market size has been evolving at a CAGR of xx%. The market study suggests that the global market size of Electronic Stethoscope Market size is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the global economy and, in turn, on the Electronic Stethoscope Market size. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the market players.
The Electronic Stethoscope Market size research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- MEA
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of:
Product Type
- Amplifying Stethoscopes
- Digitizing Stethoscopes
End user
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Medical Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Homecare Settings
- Medical Camps
- Catheterization Laboratories
Market Players
- Eko Devices
- eKuore
- GlobalMed
- 3M
- Welch Allyn
- Ambisea Technology Corp.
- Meditech Equipment Co.Ltd
- HD Medical
- Thinklabs
- ADInstruments
- Cardionics Inc.
