Dental Equipments Market by Product Global Forecast to 2021

According to research report global dental equipments market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2021 from USD 5.9 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.9%

During the forecast period, general dental equipment are expected to account for the largest share of the dental equipments market.

Based on product, the dental equipment market is split into general dental equipment, dental diagnostic equipment, and dental therapeutic equipment. The general dental equipment is expected to dominate the dental equipment market during the forecast period. Improvements and enhancements in product designs have facilitated the provision of better dental care services to patients. The availability of portable and integrated solutions enables differentiation in dental practices. The growing demand for the innovative dental products is expected to propel the growth of this market segment.

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the dental equipment market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation

After arriving at the overall market size using the market size estimation processes as explained above—the market was split into several segments and subsegments. In order to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both, the demand and supply sides.