Surgical Microscopes Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2023

surgical microscopes market research report: by type (on casters, wall mounted, and others), By application (ophthalmology, ENT surgery, dentistry, and others) By end user (hospitals, physician’s clinic, and others)- Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

Global Surgical Microscopes Market held a market value of USD 574.34 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% over the forecast period.

Surgical microscopes are the optical microscopes specially designed for the use in surgical settings. These surgical microscopes have a high magnification resolution which is highly beneficial during the microsurgeries. Also, surgical microscopes can be customized which is helpful for the component sterilization, and disinfection to ensure the complete cross-infection control. Generally, even the basic surgical microscopes can cost up to several thousand dollars. The advanced versions of such microscopes have high price points. There are several factors that fuel the growth of the global surgical microscopes market. These include, increasing number of surgical procedures, high demand for the minimally invasive surgeries, and continuous development in the medical sector to come up with better surgical approaches. Moreover, development of customized microscopy solutions, and increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS) is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, there are several factors such as high cost of the microscopic devices, stringent regulatory norms, and lack of required medical infrastructure in the developing and underdeveloped regions which are likely to thwart the growth of the surgical microscopes market to an extent.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global surgical microscopes market owing to the, rising number of the neurosurgeries, spinal surgeries, and ophthalmic surgeries, increasing awareness about dental hygiene leading to increase in dental procedures and surgeries. The development of the better surgical approaches and advanced treatment procedures have positively affected the growth of the American market. Moreover, high awareness among American population, state of the art medical infrastructure, high disposable income, are some of the many factors that drive the growth of the surgical microscopes market in this region.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in the global surgical microscopes market. The market growth in this region is majorly attributed to the presence of large number of market players in the region and increasing government support for the device manufacturers. Geographical expansion of companies has led to the wider reach of the medical products and services which has brought a huge change in terms of the acceptance and implementation of the new products as well as procedures. Similarly, Asia-Pacific region has observed a rapid growth in the surgical microscopes market owing to increased rate in neurosurgeries in the Asian region. Moreover, the development in the medical sector in developing countries like India and China. Moreover, increase in government funding for healthcare, rising R&D expenditure, and growing number of medical device companies in the region has led to its fastest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to show minor growth opportunities in the surgical microscopes market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The Global Surgical Microscopes Market. has been segmented into type, application and end user.

Based on types, the market has been segmented into, On casters microscopes, wall mounted microscopes, table top microscopes, and ceiling mounted microscopes. The on casters microscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017. This large share is majorly attributed to its convenience in the use as compared to other products.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into neurosurgery & spine surgery, ophthalmology, ENT surgery, dentistry, oncology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, urology, gynecology, and other. The neurosurgery & spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017 followed by ophthalmology segment.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, physician’s clinic, academic and research institutes, and other outpatient settings. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global surgical microscopes market in 2017. At the same time, the high awareness about the aesthetics, dental hygiene and increasing rate of ophthalmic surgical cases in the developed and developing countries has led physician’s clinic segment to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the regions, the market for surgical microscopes is segmented in to, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The surgical microscopes market in the Americas region has further been segmented into North America and South America, where-in the North American market is further divided into the US and Canada.

European surgical microscopes market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe where-in Western Europe region is further divided into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The surgical microscopes market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The surgical microscopes market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into regions such as the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global surgical microscopes market are Accu-Scope Inc., Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd., Arri Medical (Arri Group), Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Haag-Streit Surgical GmbH, Leica Microsystems GmbH, Novartis AG, Olympus Corporation, Seiler Precision Microscopes, Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.