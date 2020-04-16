Position Sensor Market Production, Emerging Technologies and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

Market Highlights
A Position sensor helps in tracking the movement of an object and converting the data into suitable form for processing, transmission and control. They help in identifying the piston movement in pneumatic actuators by direct and non-direct contact method. Position sensors finds various applications in the area of automobile and industrial applications which primarily covers steering wheel position sensing, transmission gearbox encoder, float level sensing and many others. The key players in the market are investing in research and development activities and undergoing through various merger and acquisition activities in order to generate cost effective product portfolio.
The rising awareness of Position Sensor Market in manufacturing industries, increasing in adoption among aviation and aerospace industries are primarily driving the market. The rising trend of automation across industries and evolution of industry 4.0 are fuelling the market growth. However, lack of performance issues and high initial deployment costs are hampering the market growth.
Segments
For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of position sensor into contact type, type, output, industries and region.
Contact Type
- Contact
- Non-Contact
Type
- Linear Position Sensor
- Rotary Position Sensor
Output
- Analog
- Digital
Industry
- Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Others
Region
- North-America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Key Players
The key players in the global position sensor market include- Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Ams AG (Germany), MTS Systems Corporation (US), Renishaw plc. (UK), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), among others.
Market Research Future Analysis
The global position sensor market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2016-2022 majorly due to adoption of new technological solutions. The market is highly application basis. Automobile segment of position sensor market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.
European region accounted for the largest market share because of technological advancements, increasing demand by various sectors, large investments by automobile manufacturers for implementing position sensor and strict laws for implementing linear position sensor in the European countries.
However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2016-2022 because of being the manufacturing hub and increasing focus by manufacturers to implement position sensor in various sectors.
