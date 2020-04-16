Global Allergy Diagnostics Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Allergy Diagnostics Market (by type (food allergen, inhaled allergen, drug allergen, and others), product type (consumables, assay kits, and instruments), end user (hospitals, laboratories, and academics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of allergy diagnostics.

Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure allergy diagnostics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential allergy diagnostics growth factors. According to the report, the global allergy diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

An allergy is a sensitivity reaction to the human immune system. Several common symptoms of allergy are itchiness, red eyes, asthma attacks, swelling, hay-fever, and other symptoms. There are several kinds of allergies such as skin & dust allergy, drug allergy, food allergy, and insect stings allergy. when an individual’s immune system responds to inoffensive substances known as allergens in the environment allergic reactions arise. Hence, the allergy is required to be treated and diagnosed properly. To detect an allergy several tests such as blood test, skin test, and others are performed. Allergy diagnostics indicate of defining the nature of the allergic disease and decisive its course of treatment.

Growing Environmental Pollutions and Changing Dietary Habits of Individuals are the Main Factors Driving the Growth for Allergy Diagnostics Market

Growing environmental pollutions and changing dietary habits of individuals are the main factors driving the growth of the allergy diagnostics market. Further, increasing the occurrence of chronic diseases among the elderly population, growing incidences of allergy due to the weak immune system, and increasing demand for biosimilar drugs due to their cost-efficiency are again some of the supporting factors for the growth of allergy diagnostics market. As per European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) in 2016, more than 150 million Europeans were suffering from chronic allergic diseases and it is predicted that by the end of 2025 half of the European population will be affected. Besides, increasing awareness regarding allergic diseases in emerging economies is generating a growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, low affordability of allergy diagnostics and high capital investments for diagnostics tools may hamper the growth for the allergy diagnostics market.

North America Dominated the Growth for Allergy Diagnostics Market

In terms of geographies, North America dominated the growth for allergy diagnostics market followed by Asia Pacific region. In the North America region owing to advanced diagnostic technology, improvement in medical insurance policies, and growing incidents of allergies are some of the driving factors for the allergy diagnostics market. Further, the existence of countries such as Canada and the U.S also fuel the growth of the region. In the Asia Pacific region increasing the aging population, developing healthcare sectors, growth in disposable income, environmental pollutions, rising incidence of lifestyle diseases and an upsurge in healthcare expenditures are boosting the market growth in this region. In addition to this, growing population and growth in emerging countries such as India and China are also likely to support growth for the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Allergy Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The report on global allergy diagnostics market covers segments such as type, product type, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include food allergen, inhaled allergen, drug allergen, and others. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include consumables, assay kits, and instruments. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, laboratories, and academics.

Allergy Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Inc., Stallergenes Greer plc, HYCOR Biomedical, DST DiagnostischeSysteme&Technologien GmbH, and Danaher Corporation.

