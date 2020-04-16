Chemical Peeling Agent Market 2019 by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2029

Chemical peels are one of the most outstanding cosmetic techniques that patients advantage themselves of today. There are a wide range of chemical peeling agents utilized to revive the skin. The primary motivation to choose a chemical peeling agent depends on desired depth of the chemical peel. Chemical peels are the third most routinely performed noninvasive restorative method in the United States, with in excess of 1,300,000 strategies performed in 2018 alone.
Increase in demand for insignificantly obtrusive and non-intrusive procedures, for example, skin revival, chemical peel, microdermabrasion, and others, less recuperation time, ascend in GDP of creating economies, increase in number of dermatology clinics and other excellence facilities with improved infrastructures are key factors contributing to growth of chemical peeling agent market. However the dominance of different techniques and procedures, for example, laser innovation and low accessibility of experienced specialists in creating nations to perform chemical peel are some of the components restraining the growth of the chemical peeling agent market
The chemical peeling agent market is segmented into on basis of type, product type, application type, end user and region
Based on type, the chemical peeling agent market is segmented as:
Superficial peel or lunch-time peel
Medium peel
Deep peel
Based on product, the chemical peeling agent market is segmented as:
Glycolic Acid(AHA)
Salicylic Acid (BHA)
Lactic Acid
Jessner’s Peel (a combination of salicyclic acid, resorcinol and lactic acid mixed in ethanol)
Resorcinol
TCA (Trichloracetic Acid)
Based on application type, the chemical peeling agent market is segmented as:
Acne Scars
Aging skin
Hyperpigmentation
Scars
Wrinkles
Others
Based on end user, the chemical peeling agent market is segmented as:
Ambulatory Surgery Center
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
A chemical peel is a method used to improve and smooth the surface of the skin. Chemical peeling agent market can be segmented into type as superficial peel, medium peel and deep peel. Superficial peel is expected to be profitable segmented inside the Chemical peeling agent market. Based on product type, chemical peeling agent market is segmented as Glycolic Acid(AHA), Salicylic Acid (BHA), Lactic Acid, Resorcinol, Trichloracetic Acid, Jessner’s Peel. Based on application, the Chemical peeling agent market can be segmented as Acne scars, aging skin, hyperpigmentation, scars, wrinkles and others. The acne scars segment is expected to grow in the forecasted period. Based on end user, the chemical peeling agent market can segmented as Ambulatory Surgery Center, Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics. The dermatology clinics segment is expected to comprise significant chemical peeling agent market share during the present year and is additionally expected to dominate the chemical peeling agent market in the near future.
North America market is expected to be a leading region of the chemical peeling agent treatment market because of the accessibility of modified treatment due of progressions in innovation, ascend in the significance of aesthetic appearance, increment in cutting edge medicinal services infrastructures, and reachability of many experienced dermatologists and cosmetic specialists. Europe represents the second prominent market in the chemical peeling agent market. The chemical peeling agent market in Asia Pacific is presumably going to grow at a good pace in the coming years, inferable from increase in the patient population because of an rise in awareness about cosmetic solutions.
Some of the major players in the chemical peeling agent market are Glytone, Sinclair Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, La Roche-Posay, Hangzhou Techderm Biological Products Lasermed, Medytox, Allergan, Laboratory ObvieLine, IMAGE SKINCARE, Proderma Light, Galderma , Revitacare, SciVision Biotech, Skin-Peel, Syneron Medical, VisionMed, Qufu GuangLong Biochem and Teoxane.
Regional analysis includes
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights:
Shifting Industry dynamics
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected industry size recent industry trends
Key Competition landscape
Strategies for key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market performance