360DigiTMG launches Data Science Training in Hyderabad

The exciting and emerging fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data and data science have fundamentally transformed how the fortune 500 enterprises or startups not just operate but thrive. However, the professionals who are slow to catch the tide fail to understand the power of these transformative technologies owing to a lack of skills and understanding.

To address this growing anxiety among professionals who fear missing out on riding the data science wave, 360DigiTMG has launched an immersive data science training program called Certification Program in Data Science. This program is aimed to launch any data science novice and does not assume any programming or statistical background. ‘We take great pride in ensuring that we democratize data science for the benefit of all professionals or non-professionals for that matter, we slowly introduce basic analytical and statistical concepts and progress towards more complex algorithms’, says Mr Sharat Kumar Manikonda, one of the Directors for 360DigiTMG.

Data science has been called the sexiest job of the 21st century by Harvard Business Review and has consistently ranked No.1 in Glassdoor ratings for the past 4 years. This is testament to the fact that there is a huge opportunity in this growing field and professionals can truly capitalize on the data boom if they have the right launchpad. It is a well-documented fact that there is truly an enormous shortage of data scientists worldwide as this article points out. Given this situation, with the right data science training, relative novices in this field can also become aspiring data scientists. 360DigiTMG’s online live course gives these candidates the best available foundational data science training with an unbeatable combination of world-class instructors, emphasis on action-learning, peer interaction and an AI-powered LMS platform.

Candidates that take this course can expect the following learning outcomes:

An introductory course in R and Python programming

Data types, structures and sources

Understand basic statistical concepts like probability distributions, hypothesis testing, regression analysis

Identify patterns through unsupervised and semi-supervised learning algorithms

Use historical data to develop predictive models using supervised learning algorithms

Gain an understanding of the latest algorithms like neural networks and other tree-based models

Learn how to effectively visualize and communicate the model outcomes

360DigiTMG understands that there is no one-size-fits-all. ‘In keeping with the microcosm of individuals that have expressed their interest in data science training, we have developed programs that are highly flexible and customizable to suit everyone’s needs’ – says the company’s Director of US Operations, Mr Samson Paturi. ‘Each and every video is recorded and our LMS is a state-of-the-art platform which really pushes our students to truly understand each concept by having fun-based examples and quizzes and interactive AI-powered chatbots that answers the students’ queries instantly’ – he concludes.

Interested individuals can visit 360DigiTMG.com