Workforce Management Software Market to Register a Moderate CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Workforce Management Software Market: IntroductionA workforce management software is an application designed to manage staff or human resources in a distribution center. Labor management software is an important component of critical supply chain execution suite of applications. Labor management software deal with task management, scheduling, time and attendance, and monitoring of indirect time. In retail sector, workforce management software may perform these functions with surface similarity but the functions would operate at a store level. Labor management software allows regional and store managers to factor in staff capacity, availability and budget constraints to automated labor scheduling and planning. Several different types of workforce management software are available with a wide range of capabilities. The workforce management software are either reactive or predictive. The reactive workforce management software tells the management about the work that has been done by the workforce within the warehouse or a store. These software are informative but they are not as effective as the predictive workforce management software applications. The predictive workforce management software applications predicts the duration of the time required to perform a particular task or a process. Hence with the help of predictive workforce management software application, an associate can be kept informed throughout the day about their progress versus the expected standard.

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand of cloud based enterprise applications and easy access through mobile are some of the major growth drivers of the workforce management software market. Earlier the workforce management was carried out through spreadsheets or manually, which was time consuming. But the introduction of IoT workforce management software eases the job by enhancing capabilities. This factor is likely to fuel the growth of the workforce management software market. Labor management software has application in various industry verticals, which is another factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, advancements in industrial IT infrastructure is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the workforce management software market during the forecast period.However, high deployment cost of the workforce management software is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market. Lack of awareness of the operational effectiveness and other benefits of the technologically advanced systems is another factor anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the workforce management software market over the forecast period.Global Workforce Management Software Market: SegmentationThe workforce management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise type, industry and region.The workforce management software market segmentation by deployment,On-premiseCloudThe workforce management software market segmentation by enterprise,Large enterpriseSmall and medium enterpriseThe workforce management software market segmentation by industry,BFSIManufacturingHealthcareUtilitiesOthersGlobal Workforce Management Software Market: Competition LandscapeKey DevelopmentsIn November 2017, Kronos Incorporated introduced an advanced version of workforce management software through machine learning and artificial intelligence. This is expected to be a profitable step for the company and alter the industry.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global workforce management software market identified across the value chain include Oracle Corporation, Active Operations Management International LLP, Kronos Incorporated, NICE Systems Ltd, SISQUAL, Highjump, Infor, Red prairie, SAP SE, Reflexis Systems Inc., Epay and Honeywell Intelligrated.

Global Workforce Management Software Market: Regional Outlook

The workforce management software market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America holds the largest market share for workforce management software market due to rising adoption of cloud based workforce management software and due to technological advancements in enterprise applications. Labor management software market is growing at a significant rate due to its high adoption in the small and medium enterprises. Due to high adoption of workforce management software in various industry verticals, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the market during the forecast period.The report covers exhaustive analysis on,Market SegmentsMarket DynamicsHistorical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028Value ChainMarket Current Trends/Issues/ChallengesCompetition & Companies involvedMarket Drivers and RestraintsRegional analysis for the global Workforce Management Software market includes:North America Workforce Management Software marketU.S.CanadaLatin America Workforce Management Software marketMexicoBrazilRest of Latin AmericaEurope Workforce Management Software marketGermanyFranceU.K.SpainItalyPolandRussiaRest of Western EuropeEast Asia Workforce Management Software marketJapanChinaSouth KoreaSouth Asia Workforce Management Software marketIndiaThailandIndonesiaMalaysiaRest of South AsiaOceania Workforce Management Software marketAustraliaNew ZealandMiddle East and Africa Workforce Management Software marketGCC CountriesNorth AfricaSouth AfricaRest of MEAThe report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts & industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics of the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint