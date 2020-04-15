Urgent Care Apps Market Share Set to Surge Significantly During 2017 to 2023

Urgent Care Apps Market Research Report by Type (Emergency care triage apps, In-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and Post-hospital apps), Clinical Area (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac conditions, and Others), and Region (America, Europe, APAC, RoW)-Global Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The global Urgent Care Apps Market Share was valued at USD 314.2 million in 2017 and can expect revenues of USD 2597.8 Mn by the end of 2023, says Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR perceives the market to progress at a tremendous CAGR of 42.20% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market Boosters and Key Barriers

Urgent care apps let the user connect with a registered nurse who can answer any medical questions that the user has, and a licensed physician can give a call in a few minutes if the need arises. Moreover, patients seeking medical care for either themselves or others can make use of urgent care apps during an emergency and get the needed help from online doctors. At present, the demand for post-hospital apps during post-hospital care is increasing among patients at a significant pace.

The urgent care apps are witnessing a sharp rise in demand across the globe as the use of smartphones has surged in recent years. These factors are also supplemented by the penetration of 3G and 4G networks. Besides, the increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery around the world will work in favor of the market in subsequent years.

On the contrary, poor internet connectivity, especially in emerging countries, could decelerate market growth to some extent. With that said, the expanding population of smartphone users, along with rising awareness about medication management apps, will ensure a smooth run for the market in the years to come.

Market Opportunities

The worldwide urgent care apps market can expect robust growth opportunities with the launch of 5G internet services in the near future. Patients will be able to make use of call conferencing as well as live consultation features of smartphones backed by high-speed internet. This is projected to be an impactful factor accelerating the demand in the urgent care apps market. To elaborate, 5G network in mobile services offers a variety of advantages in terms of high speed, security, latency, energy, and reliability.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide urgent care apps market has been segmented on the basis of type and clinical area.

With respect to the type, the urgent care apps market is considered for emergency care triage apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps.

Depending on the clinical area, the urgent care apps market covers trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and others. The trauma segment has the maximum coverage of the market based on the hike in incidences of road accidents necessitating trauma care and rising awareness regarding trauma cases. Yet, the cardiac conditions segment will be noting the fastest growth on account of the increasing realization of the advantages of urgent care apps in managing critical cardiac conditions.

Regional Outlook

Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and the Americas have been identified as the primary markets for urgent care apps.

North America is the most profitable region in the global urgent care apps market, led by the United States (U.S.). Heavy penetration of smartphones along with 3G and 4G networks has been the chief reason for the strong performance of the regional market. On top of that, the escalating healthcare spending and the constant need to improve the same are adding to the strength of the market. The region is also known for quickly adapting to emerging technologies, in addition to focusing more on personalized healthcare. All of these will stimulate the market growth during the evaluation time frame.

The prime reason for Europe’s market growth is the increase in initiatives by the government for the promotion of urgent care apps. Also, the mounting need to curb healthcare costs in Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom (UK) and France further solidifies the market’s foundation in the region.

The Asia Pacific urgent care apps market is set to note an expeditious growth in the following years. The rising penetration of smartphones within the developing economies of the region combined with the growing awareness about healthcare management apps have led to the market expansion.

Esteemed Players

The esteemed vendors molding the worldwide urgent care apps market are Pivot Design Group, Forward Health, Johnson & Johnson, Twiage, Siilo, Hospify, Argusoft, Voalte, Pulsara, PatientSafe Solutions, Allm, TigerConnect, Alayacare, Vocera Communications, Imprivata, and others.

Industry Update

June 2019

Telehealth company American Well has entered a partnership with Cisco Systems with the aim of delivering virtual care via home television sets. In other words, the company is striving to reach elderly patients at their homes. Both the companies came up with the service as a convenient in-home choice for Medicare Advantage patients who already have access to digital apps.