Thin Film Battery Market: Information on recent trends and activities.

• It is a solid-state battery, smaller in size compared to the conventional batteries. In addition to this, thin film batteries often possess a greater performance, higher average output voltage, a lighter weight, a higher flexibility, a higher energy density, lower chance of electrolyte leakage, tighter packing and longer life cycles than bulky solid-state batteries.

• It is favored highly in the manufacturing of smartphones, wearable gadgets as well as multiple IoT products which are smaller in size. In addition to this, it can be used for many applications, including in renewable energy storage devices, smart cards, radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, portable electronics, defibrillators, neural stimulators, pacemakers and wireless sensors.

• Thin Film Battery breaks electric storage record.The LiCoO2 battery was developed by researchers at CEA-Leti, part of the French atomic energy agency. It has higher energy density than any other thin film battery reported so far.

• With the increasing demand in the smartphones, medical tracking devices like pacemaker and defibrillators and wearable gadgets like smartwatches, fitness bands et cetera, there is a rise in demand for thin film batteries.

• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags, which are being enhanced for multiple roles other than tracking, begets batteries that can store energy for longer time and Thin Film lithium ion batteries answers to their call.

• Cymbet Corporation, the leading manufacturer of rechargeable solid-state batteries, and AtlantikElektronik, electronics distributor and provider of advanced complete solutions, signed a distribution agreement for the European and Turkish market. This will enhance the reach of both the enterprises to the untouched regions and give a massive boost to thin film batteries market in new regions.

