Porokeratosis Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Forecast to 2023

Porokeratosis Treatment Market Research Report: By Type ((DSAP), Linear Porokeratosis, Peoddn, Others), by Diagnosis & Treatment (Biopsy, 5-Fluorouracil, Photodynamic Therapy, Retinoids, Cryotherapy, Lasers, Others), End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Porokeratosis Market – Highlights

Porokeratosis is a keratinization disorder characterized by one or more atrophic macules surrounded by a distinctive hyperkeratotic, ridge-like border called a cornoid lamella.

A number of factors such as the increasing demand for laser therapy, rising cases of renal transplant, improved reimbursement policies in developed countries, growing research funding, and rising competition among market players are propelling the growth of the global Porokeratosis.

However, the high cost of laser systems, lack of skilled or trained physicians, side effects associated with drugs, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that the porokeratosis treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Porokeratosis Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in the global porokeratosis treatment market are Angiodynamics, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Alma Lasers (Israel), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Biogen (U.S.), Biolase Inc. (U.S.), Coherent, Inc. (U.S.), Coty Inc. (U.S.), Cutera (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.), IRIDEX Corp. (U.S.), L’Oreal (France), Lumenis (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), PhotoMedex, Inc. (U.S.), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Canada), and others.

Porokeratosis Market – Segmentation

The global porokeratosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of porokeratosis, diagnosis and treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type of porokeratosis, the market is classified as Disseminated Actinic Porokeratosis (DSAP), linear porokeratosis, porokeratosis of mantoux, Porokeratotic Eccrine Ostial And Dermal Duct Nevus (PEODDN), and punctate porokeratosis.

Based on diagnosis and treatment, the market is classified as diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis segment is further classified as biopsy, differential diagnosis, and others. The sub-segments of differential diagnosis include squamous cell carcinoma, lichenoid keratosis, and epidermal nevus. The treatment segment is further classified as topical diclofenac, ingenol mebutate, topical vitamin D analog, 5-Fluorouracil, immunomodulators, photodynamic therapy, retinoids, cryotherapy, lasers, immunosuppressive agents, and others. The sub-segments of immunomodulators include imiquimod and resiquimod. The sub-segments of retinoids include topical retinoids and oral retinoids. The sub-segments of immunosuppressive agents include calcineurin inhibitors and others.

By end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, research and academic institutes, and others.

Porokeratosis Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the porokeratosis market owing to the rising prevalence of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis and increasing renal transplant cases, as around 10.68% of renal transplant recipients suffered from porokeratosis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., in 2014, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in the U.S. Moreover, advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, high healthcare expenditure, and the presence of leading players are expected to boost the American porokeratosis treatment market.

Europe holds the second position in the porokeratosis treatment market. It is expected that the rising contribution of various marketers is likely to drive the European porokeratosis treatment market. For instance, in July 2016, Chugai and Galderma announced the global license agreement for the development and marketing of Nemolizumab worldwide. The Nemolizumab is a novel biologic for skin diseases.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing porokeratosis treatment market owing to a huge patient pool, increasing demand for treatments, and rising healthcare expenditure. In this region, the Mibelli type is most frequent as compared to other types. In Singapore, the Mibelli type of porokeratosis was present in 56% of porokeratosis patients in 2013, suggested by a study published in the Cases in Dermatology.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global porokeratosis treatment market due to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in the African region.

BROWSE COMPLETE 100 PAGES PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT ENABLED WITH 85 RESPECTIVE TABLES AND FIGURES AT https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/porokeratosis-market-6067

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com