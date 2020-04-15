Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Share Analysis, Strategies, Revenue and Forecasts to 2023

Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market Research Report, By Diagnosis (Pelvic Examination, Ultrasound, Blood Tests), Treatment (Oral Contraceptives, Antiandrogens), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights:

The polycystic ovarian syndrome market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Market. Other key factors such as the growing obesity among women, increase in hormonal disorders in women, change in sedentary lifestyle, socioeconomic factors, growing consumption of unhealthy diet, increasing occurrence of diabetes in women, and others are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as high cost of diagnostic procedures, expensive treatments, and side effects associated with drugs are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global polycystic ovarian syndrome market are Bayer AG, AstraZeneca plc, Abbott, Biocinese, Catalysis, S.L., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Eugonia, EffRx, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, and Shire Plc.

Segmentation:

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. The polycystic ovarian syndrome market, by diagnosis, is categorized into pelvic examination, transvaginal ultrasound, and blood tests. Blood tests are further sub-segmented into hormone levels, glucose tolerance, and cholesterol and triglyceride levels. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into oral contraceptives, antiandrogens, insulin-sensitizing agents, antidepressant, anti-obesity, and surgery. The surgery category includes ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic ovarian drilling. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, gynecology centers, feminist health centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is expected to dominate the polycystic ovarian syndrome market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome drives the market in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects 6 to 12% of the American women of the childbearing age. This is expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Europe (UK, Belgium, France, and Netherlands) is the second largest in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity and growing healthcare expenditure. The increasing research activities for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) are influencing the market growth. EuroSciCon will hold the 5th World Congress on Polycystic Ovarian Disorder in April 2019 in Berlin, Germany to discuss diagnosis and intervention of the polycystic ovarian syndrome.

Asia-Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region for the global polycystic ovarian syndrome market in 2017. The market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes in women, changing lifestyle, and growing obesity within the female population. The Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative estimated that by 2030 India and China will have a diabetic patient pool with a total of half billion people. Furthermore, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2013, China had 187.7 million women suffering from prediabetes. This is expected to provide favorable backgrounds for the market to grow.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

