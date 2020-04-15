Obesity Treatment Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 to 2023

Global Obesity Treatment Market Research Report, by Type (Inactivity, Obesity gluten, Obesity), Diagnosis (Blood Tests, Physical Examination), Treatment (Medication, Surgery, Lifestyle Changes), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

A comprehensive study of the global Obesity Treatment Market is presented in the report, which takes a look at the past and present of the obesity treatment market to make projections about the market’s future growth trajectory. Key factors involved in the market’s growth are examined in the report to enable readers to understand their impact on the market in detail. Major drivers and restraints affecting the global obesity treatment market are also studied in the report to understand their relative impact on the market.

Obesity is the condition of having excessive adipose tissue in the body. The cosmetic effects of obesity are the primary consequence people consider when thinking about obesity, however obesity is also related to several physical conditions. The presence of obesity is linked to a higher risk of developing diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and more. Growing awareness about this risk has led to a growing demand for obesity treatments in the last few decades. Over the last few decades, obesity treatments have become more sophisticated due to developments in medical technology and increasing understanding of the factors responsible for obesity. The availability of noninvasive or minimally invasive obesity treatments is likely to be a major driver for the obesity treatment market, as liposuction or other invasive treatments of fat removal have been the conventional course of treatment in the global obesity treatment market. Increasing development of noninvasive obesity treatments and the increasing awareness about the same is likely to be a major driver for the obesity treatment market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, high costs of obesity treatments are likely to be a major restraint against the global obesity treatment market over the forecast period. Surgeries such as gastric banding can cost up to and more than USD 15,000, making them too expensive for consumers in developing countries. However, the increasing prevalence of obesity in developed countries is likely to be a key driver for the global obesity treatment market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global obesity treatment market include Olympus Corporation, Covidien plc, Mediflex Surgical Products, USGI Medical Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., Cousin Biotech, Allergan, Orexigen Therapeutics Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., and VIVUS Inc.

Research projects are likely to be highly important for players in the global obesity treatment market in the coming years. Development and commercialization of more efficient and noninvasive obesity treatments is likely to remain a promising avenue for players in the global obesity treatment market. Increasing research into genetics is also likely to play a key role in the development of the obesity treatment market over the forecast period.

In September 2019, researchers at Texas Tech developed a nanocoating for reservatol, a chemical found in the skin of grapes and some other berries. Reservatol enhances fat burning, but is difficult to get into the adipose tissues in the first place, as it is acted upon by the body’s digestive chemicals and broken down. The nanocoating developed by the research team allows reservatol to reach the adipose tissues easily, enabling high efficacy in fat burning.

Segmentation:

The global obesity treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, end use, and region.

By type, the global obesity treatment market is segmented into inactivity obesity, food obesity, anxiety obesity, venous obesity, atherogenic obesity, and gluten obesity.

By diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood tests, physical examination, and others.

By treatment, the obesity treatment market is segmented into medication, surgery, lifestyle changes, and others.

By end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the global obesity treatment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles in the Americas and the increasing consumption of junk food is likely to be a major driver for the obesity treatment market in the region.