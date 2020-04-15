Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Hybrid Fibre Coaxial Market

According to a recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) market is likely to reach a substantial valuation of USD 13.69 billion by the end of the forecast period with a steady CAGR of 8.2%.

The influential factors that drive the hybrid fiber-coaxial market are the highly cost-efficient HFC cables that are utilized in industries as well as in residential complexes. furthermore, with the rising trend ad adoption of advanced technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), the need for high bandwidth for the world wide web is increasing, which is consequently helping the HFC market to grow over the review period. These factors are expected to have a notable impact on the global hybrid fiber-coaxial market over the review period.

On the other hand, HFC faces a few challenges in the management of signal interferences returning back to the source. this may hamper the hybrid fiber-coaxial market over the review period. Nevertheless, Various significant players have started investing in research and development to limit the issues concerning signal interferences, which will create a broad scope of growth opportunities for the market players over the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the key players of the global hybrid fibre coaxial market are Nokia Networks (Finland), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Technicolor SA (France), Corning Incorporated (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Ciena Corporation (US), Infinera Corp (US), Finisar Corporation (US), ZTE Corporation (China), and Skyworks Solutions Inc (US). The emerging market players include ARRIS International plc (US), PCT International Inc (US), Commscope Holding Company Inc (US), Bentley Systems Incorporated (US), Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong), Vecima Networks Inc (Canada), Technetix (UK), C-COR Broadband (Australia), BKtel communications GmbH (Germany), Comcast Corporation (US), Vodafone Group plc (UK), Teleste Oyj (Finland), Verizon Wireless (US) and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global market for hybrid fiber-coaxial cables is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and region.

On the basis of the technology, the global hybrid fiber-coaxial has been segmented into Docsis 3.1, and Docsis 3.0 & below.

Based on the component, the global hybrid fiber-coaxial cables is segmented into fiber optic cable, CMTS/CCAP, optical node, amplifier, optical transceiver, splitter, and others.

Regional analysis

On the basis of the region, the hybrid fiber-coaxial market has been studied in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the hybrid fiber-coaxial market over the review period and is accounted for the largest market share. North America is a technologically advanced region; wherein the U.S. is a global technological hub. in addition, the increased development in optical networking is also expected to support the market growth. Another influential factor for the high market share of North America has a rising high bandwidth internet necessity for data centers and cloud servers, which are present in a higher concentration in the region. The data centers are essential to store a massive volume of unstructured data, which is further processed and analyzed. The data transfer from the company servers to data centers requires high bandwidth, which is provided by hybrid fiber-coaxial. in addition, the major players in this regional market are engaged in research and development of HFC cables.

The Asia Pacific (APAC), on the other hand, is the leading region in terms of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and has a significant concentration of electronic component manufacturing market players. Moreover, the rapid economic change factors in emerging economies such as India and China are likely to enhance the market growth. Additionally, government initiatives to improve the optical network, and the adoption of data centers is projected to observe the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

