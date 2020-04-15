Gynecological Devices and Instruments Industry Growth, Size Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts 2023

Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size Research Report: By Surgical Devices (Endoscopy, Endometrial Ablation, Others), Instruments (Forceps, Scissors, Others), Application (Laparoscopy, Hysteroscopy, DC, Others), End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The global Gynecological Devices and Instruments Industry Growth is predicted to grow at a 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), according to the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Gynecological devices and instruments, simply put, are monitoring and surgical devices that are used for various gynecological disorders and conditions including fluid management, female sterilization, endometrial ablation, and gynecological endoscopy.

Various factors are propelling the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size growth. These factors, in accordance with the MRFR report, include the growing number of gynecology surgeries, increasing competition amongst market players, unmet medical needs, growing research funding, improving regulatory framework, rising incidences of gynecological problems, increasing government assistance, and emerging Asian markets.

On the contrary, poor healthcare systems in middle-income and low-income countries, lack of trained or skilled physicians, and high treatment cost are factors that may impede the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size report on the basis of end user, application, type of surgical instrument, and type of surgical devices.

Based on type of surgical devices, the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size is segmented into contraceptive devices/female sterilization, fluid management systems, endometrial ablation devices, and gynecological endoscopy devices. The gynecological endoscopy devices segment is again segmented into endoscopic imaging systems, laparoscope, resectoscope, colposcope, and hysteroscope. The endometrial ablation devices segment is further segmented into balloon ablation devices, Radiofrequency ablation devices, hydrothermal ablation devices, and others. The contraceptive devices/female sterilization devices segment is again segmented into temporary birth control and permanent birth control. The temporary birth control segment is further segmented into subdermal contraceptive implants, intravaginal rings, and IUD.

Based on type of surgical instruments, the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size is segmented into uterine curettes, uterine depressors, uterine sounds, dilators, vaginal speculums, needle holders, trocars, scissors, forceps, and others. The forceps segment is again segmented into artery forceps, Allis forceps, and other forceps. The vaginal speculums segment is again segmented into Pederson vaginal speculums, pediatric vaginal speculums, graves’ vaginal speculums, Cusco vaginal speculums, sim’s vaginal speculums, and others.

Based on application, the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size is segmented into endometrial biopsy, endometrial ablation, cervical cryosurgery, colposcopy, dilation and curettage, hysteroscopy, and laparoscopy.

Based on end user, the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size is segmented into research and academic institutes, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas will command the market over the forecast period. This is on account of the presence of several key players in the region, high healthcare expenditure, well-developed technology, and growing incidences of gynecological problems.

The Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is on account of growing competition amid market players and rising contribution toward R&D.

The Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to rising healthcare expenditure, growing demand for treatment, and huge patient pool.

The Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size in the Middle East and Africa will have a low share during the forecast period. This is on account of poor medical facilities, lack of technical knowledge, and low development.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gynecological-devices-instruments-market-5990

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the Gynecological Devices and Instruments Market Size report include Stryker Corporation (US), Sklar Surgical Instruments (US), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (US), MedGyn Products (US), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), CooperSurgical Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), among others. Key players have incorporated several strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, research and development, product launches and innovations, and more to create a niche in the market.