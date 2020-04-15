Demand for Intelligent Power Modules Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional Markets

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market: IntroductionIntelligent power module are integrated high performance module which contains a drive circuit and control unit for better performance from an insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) chip. The intelligent power module provides a custom integrated circuit for executing self-protection functions such as supply under voltage, over temperature and short circuit. The intelligent power module is a highly integrated device containing all high voltage control from 3-phase outputs to high voltage direct current (HV-DC) in a single module. Intelligent power modules are hybrid devices which combines low loss and high speed insulated gate bipolar transistors, diodes with integrated gate drivers and protection circuits in single housing.The demand for the intelligent power modules is growing because of the benefits offered by technology in motor control applications. The implementation of intelligent power modules can accommodate for changes in basic structure or design, such as increase in the current or ampere or the addition of a rail. Thus during the deployment of any product many changes can be made with the help of implementation of intelligent power modules. Moreover, the reliability of systems can also be increased owing to the implementation of the intelligent power modules. The intelligent power modules can be integrated into various applications such as low noise applications, controllers, embedded computing, network processors, and many more.

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of intelligent power modules in consumer electronics industry is majorly driving the growth of the intelligent power modules market during the forecast period. The rising adoption of hybrid automotive and renewable energy resources are also fueling the growth of the intelligent power modules market. Furthermore, high voltage level shifting and high performance of intelligent power modules are increasing demand for electronic gadgets which in turn is propelling the growth of the intelligent power modules market over the projected period of time. Additionally, increasing demand for enhanced energy requirement and consumer goods in emerging economies is also expected to contribute towards the growth of the intelligent power modules market in the near future. Moreover, the emerging market of power semiconductors such as SIC and GAN is also anticipated to act as an opportunity for the intelligent power module market over the forecast period. However, high power dissipation of small insulated gate bipolar transistor modules and low adoption rate of power electronic devices are hindering the growth of the intelligent power modules market.

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market: Segmentation

The global intelligent power modules market can be segmented on the basis of voltage rating, power device, application and region.

Intelligent Power Modules market, by Voltage Rating
Up to 600 V
601 V – 1200 V
Above 1200 V

Intelligent Power Modules market, by Power Device
IGBT
MOSFET

Intelligent Power Modules market, by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Renewable Energy
Servo Drives
Transportation
UPS
Others

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in intelligent power modules market are Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics, ROHM Co., Ltd., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc., Future Electronics Inc. and Semikron.

Global Intelligent Power Modules Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the intelligent power modules market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Owing to increasing energy requirements and owing to increasing demand for consumer goods in economies like China and India, Asia Pacific region will dominate the intelligent power modules market. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of intelligent power modules market owing to the demand for high voltage transmission and renewable energy resources. Moreover, Europe is expected to exhibit considerable growth in the intelligent power modules market due to the increasing demand of electric and hybrid vehicles in this region.The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:Market SegmentsMarket DynamicsHistorical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017Market Size and Forecast 2018 to 2028Supply and Demand Value ChainCurrent Trends/Issues/ChallengesCompetition and Companies InvolvedTechnologyValue ChainMarket Drivers and RestraintsRegional analysis for the global Intelligent Power Modules market includes:North America Intelligent Power Modules MarketU.S.CanadaLatin America Intelligent Power Modules MarketArgentinaMexicoBrazilRest of Latin AmericaWestern Europe Intelligent Power Modules MarketGermanyFranceU.K.SpainItalyNordicBeneluxRest of Western EuropeEastern Europe Intelligent Power Modules MarketPolandRussiaAsia Pacific Intelligent Power Modules MarketIndiaASEANAustralia and New ZealandRest of SEA and Others of APACJapan Intelligent Power Modules MarketChina Intelligent Power Modules MarketMiddle East and Africa Intelligent Power Modules MarketGCC CountriesNorth AfricaSouth AfricaRest of MEAThe report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:
Detailed overview of parent market
Changing market dynamics of the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and product offerings
Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective towards market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint