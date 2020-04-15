Demand for High Network Speed from End Users to Drive the 5G Infrastructure Market

The process of the evolution of 5G infrastructure hardware components and the technologies of networking has considerably changed the global telecommunications industry in terms of cost-effectiveness, reduced latency, and convenience of the users. The global 5G infrastructure market is growing at a robust rate and is expected to witness a CAGR of 75.09% during the forecast period. Moreover, the radio access network segment is gaining popularity with an increasing number of base stations and is expected to grow at a significantly higher rate in the future. The 5G infrastructure market is witnessing a transition due to the increasing data traffic and demand for high network speed from end users.

By the year 2020, the automotive industry is expected to be the second-largest market with consumer electronics as the frontrunner in the global 5G infrastructure market. The technology network evolution (from 3G to 5G) has accelerated the Machine to Machine (M2M) communication by providing low latency and fast networks. Moreover, factors such as the advancement in smartphone technology, the growing importance of connectivity and safety, and high-speed internet connectivity, have significantly transformed the automotive telematics industry.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly incorporating connected services in all the vehicle categories, owing to their multiple benefits, thereby driving the adoption of automotive telematics that use SIM cards to connect the devices over the network. Telematics technology posses the ability to transform vehicles into information stations, which can eventually make the lives of the users more convenient and safer than earlier.

Harmonized allocation of frequencies provides an added advantage since it reduces radio interference across borders and facilitates interoperability and international roaming, among others. The effort to cater to the above matter, along with the growing application across various verticals, is one of the major drivers for the global 5G infrastructure market. The increasing number of smartphones, computers, laptops, and other connected devices provides an immense need for developing advanced network solutions.

The role of traditional hardware becomes limited when it comes to storage and computing needs in data centers, corporate offices, and campus environments, among others. The use of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) provides a dynamic and flexible approach in situations where there are fluctuations in data usage and traffic patterns. Additionally, the current situation demands networks to be flexible so that a great number of devices can be accommodated but, at the same time, be secure enough to protect data and assets from abiding by the standard regulations. The use of software, such as SDN and NFV, ensures such conditions are fulfilled and meets the user’s requirement.

Since traditional hardware networking techniques are static and inflexible, they are not useful for new business ventures. As such, the use of software such as SDN makes the network programmable during the time of deployment as well as in the later stages, thereby helping the business ventures with virtualization, flexibility, and agility, among others. The traditional networking requires the functions to be implemented in the appliances such as switches and routers, where most of the functionality is performed in dedicated hardware. Therefore, it becomes time-consuming for an IT administrator to add or remove a single device. However, in SDN, no such problem arises due to the separation of control plane and data plane because a separate SDN controller is used, which makes network virtualization possible.

The use of SDN helps in the integration of multivendor and multiple technologies from the end-to-end transport view. Additionally, SDN and NFV also help in facilitating the network slicing technique used in 5G infrastructure. Since 5G requires networks to be flexible, it is possible to launch new services without any redesign of servers, cables, or other networks. The flexible networks can be further used for adapting changing traffic patterns. They find their applications in V2X communications as well, which require 5G networks i.e., a network having low latency and high reliability. Other than these, they find applications in multi-access edge computing and RAN cloudification, which form an integral part of 5G infrastructure.