Collaborations (both by Nations and Individuals), joint efforts, positivity and working together will induce Sustained Growth and Happy Living said Prof. Arun Kumar at the IIF Webinar on Essence of Life and Growth on 15th April 2020 at 12:00 Noon

Indian Institute of Finance started its IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” today. The IIF Webinar Series will be held every day at 12 Noon IST to highlight the positivity’s in life ahead. The IIF Webinar on 15th April 2020 was addressed by Prof. Arun Kumar (Malcolm S. Adiseshiah Chair Professor, Institute of Social Sciences, Delhi). Prof Kumar has been formerly Professor of Economics at JNU Delhi. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR), Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India ( www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 46 global participants from Japan, Australia, UK, France and India.

Prof. Kumar emphasised the need to bring people back out of negativity to boost the morale and confidence of people to deal with any problem. He strongly emphasised that the focus of the governments should be on the long-term goals of the country while Individual perspective should be kept in mind by the governments while formulating policies after the COVID-19. According to him, next six month will be very crucial to come out of crises situation. He also emphasised the need to instil the confidence in National Governments. He emphasized the need to work together having collaborative efforts both at micro (individuals) and macro (National economies) levels to have bright growth orient future for all.

Prof. Kumar outlined that research and development and new innovations would be the key to cope with such difficult situation. In critical time people needs to be more creative and positive to deal with situations beyond one’s control and to march strongly out of anger and depression. Talking about youth he said that a paradigm shift is seen. Creative ideas are coming with the new technologies in order to shape a better world. He emphasized that there would be psychological impacts on building human capital after the world moves beyond lockdown. Prof. Kumar expects it to be a positive one, as humans would look at life and nature from a new perspective having multi-dimensional approach given his 60+ years of experience and having studied at Cambridge and heard stories about life after the 1918 pendemic from his father.

A large number of questions were raised outlining the feelings and aspirations of global audience with the focus on GDP numbers, efforts of various governments, way forward for students, meaning of life in volatile times and how to bring happy living balancing growth.

The prime objective of the IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” is to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.