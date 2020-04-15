Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market Propelling By World’s Expanding Water Crisis and Innovation in Chemical Testing Methods

The bottled water testing equipment market will gain leverage from incessantly rising demand for clean and potable drinking water across the world, and the effect of it is already evident in the rising prominence of separation techniques such as micro-filtration, carbon filtration, and UV disinfection that are used to eradicate harmful organisms from water. Furthermore high resolution mass spectrometry is nowadays used for detecting the purity of water.

Due to urbanization and expanding population, the fresh water resources are reducing at an extraordinary pace. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration conducted a satellite supervision in May 2018 for assessing areas facing rapidly decreasing freshwater resources. Southwestern California lost approximately 4 gigatons of freshwater from 2007-2015, enough to fill 400,000 Olympic swimming pools. This majorly occurred due to natural ecosystems being destroyed, increasing deforestation, and lack of rainwater harvesting facilities. Saudi Arabia had a worse water loss statistics, recorded at 6.1 gigatons per year of groundwater. NASA’s satellite estimations explained this loss through imaging which showed massive growth of irrigational land in the country which has completely transformed the forest landscape. This patterns points out towards the visible decline of drinking water which has contributed to the growth of the bottled water testing equipment market share. A growing number of companies are now conducting recycling facilities for water which is now being considered a safe option to drink. Bottled water has become increasingly common amongst the human population.

Since bottled water has experienced massive growth in sales, market players are innovating in testing equipment. Several processes including microbiological, physical, chemical, radiological, and others are conducted to assure that only safe and clean drinking water is sold in bottles.

The Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market size reached $5.5 billion in 2018. The market has also been expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Rise in Water-borne Diseases to Propel Growth of Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market

One of the most common ways that drinking water becomes unsuitable for consumption is through the infection and contamination acquired by pathogens. Pathogens carry with them a hoard of viruses which directly spread diseases. Approximately 829,000 deaths occurred due to diarrhea alone in 2016. Key players operating in the bottled water testing equipment market are constantly innovating strategies that can fight off spreading of pathogens. Agilent Technologies, one of the key market players have developed a major breakthrough in the bottled water testing equipment market. They have developed a new system for water analysis called the Agilent 7900 ICP-MS system. The technologies embedded inside this system are quite technologically advanced and can assist companies in simplifying water analysis. The 7900 ICP-MS system contains CRC technology that helps in regulating trace elements present inside the water. The system also consists of the Agilent ICP-MS MassHunter software that helps in autotuning and automating the setup process.

The bottled water testing equipment market has also been positively impacted by rising tourism. The water present in different parts of the world differs in taste and composition owing to its regional properties. When tourists visit other countries, they often acquire infections from the local water sources. This has increased the necessity for bottled water testing, thus providing growth to the market. Now, approximately 3.4 million deaths occur annually worldwide because of water borne diseases. Furthermore, approximately 10 million tourists are affected by waterborne diseases when they visit another countries, diarrhea being the most common. They then are highly reliant on bottled water which has boosted the bottled water testing equipment market growth.

Chemical Test as the Most Promising Segment of the Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market

On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into microbiological, physical, chemical, and radiological. Chemical testing has been evaluated as the most promising segment of the bottled water testing equipment market. The segment will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Water quality is fundamentally assessed by analyzing its chemical constituents. Some of the chemical parameters for assessing water are monitoring of fluoride, arsenic, and nitrate. Additionally, presence of iron, manganese, and inorganic salts is also tested. However, the most important chemical parameters are checking the pH balance of water and analyzing chlorine levels. The chemical testing segment has boosted due to the development of portable field test methods that have simplified the water analysis system.

Asia-Pacific Region Leading the Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the leading region of the bottled water testing equipment market. In 2018, the region held a 46% share of the total revenue earned by the market globally. Asia is a highly populated continent and consists of countries that have the world’s largest recorded populations. Expansion in population is directly proportional to emerging water crisis. Earth’s water resources are limited, while the consumption rate of potable water is exceptionally high. Now, two-thirds of the growth of global population is occurring in Asia which is stressing out fresh water resources. Furthermore, 3 out of 4 people in the continent will be impacted by water crisis by the end of 2050.

These statistics are reflective of the increasing demand for bottled water in the country which can provide access to clean, drinking water. Additionally, Asian countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and others are still under developing stage which has opened up high avenues for bottled water testing equipment market to grow in the region. In 2018, the World Health Organization conducted a formal research on bottled water found that drinking water sold in China and India was full of plastic pieces contributing to the decrease in people’s health. In the same study, Nestle’s Pure Life water was found to contain 10,000 particles of plastic per liter of water. Instances such as these has made the governments intervene and develop more stringent laws for regulating bottled water in the continent.

Bottled Water Testing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the bottled water testing equipment market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Restek, Accepta, and LaMotte Company.

