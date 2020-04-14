Updated Report: Waveguide Converter Market To 2027 New Market Research Report Announced; Global Industry Analysis

Global Waveguide Converter Market: Introduction

Waveguides are metal tubes used for carrying electromagnetic waves. A waveguide converter is a special type of transmission line consisting of a hollow metal tube. The tube wall provides distributed inductance, while the empty space between the tube walls offers distributed capacitance. Waveguides are useful for high-frequency signals only, wherein wavelength approaches cross-sectional dimensions of the waveguide. Below such frequencies, waveguides are useless as electric transmission lines.

Metallic waveguides offer significant advantages such as low propagation loss and high power transmission in the microwave frequency range

Transitions from fundamental rectangular waveguides are useful for testing low-power and high-power waveguide components.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Waveguide Converter Market

A waveguide is a special form of a microwave transmission line. Waveguides are metal tubes that are often made of high-quality material (such as copper and brass, which is partly silver or even gold-plated).

Furthermore, constant technological advancements in industries such as telecom, medical, and electronics are promoting growth of the global waveguide converter market. A key driver of the market is miniaturization of electronic devices. Miniaturization can be described as manufacture of downsized mechanical, optical, or electronic products and devices. Vehicle engine downsizing and miniaturized mobile phones computers are examples of miniaturization.

Waveguide converters offer several advantages over two-wire and coaxial transmission lines. The key advantage is that waveguides support propagation with lower loss. Electric and magnetic fields used for energy transfer in metal surfaces are equal to zero. Hence, within the waveguides walls, these fields are limited to space. Electromagnetic fields are also fully contained within the waveguide walls and are completely shielded, both from the inside to the outside (radiation losses are maintained at a very low level) and from the outside to the inside of the waveguide, resulting in high resistance with very low desired signals.

A waveguide converter can be manufactured to commercial standards or to full military specifications including flight and space quality standards. RF components can be manufactured with all waveguide flange sizes/types or coaxial connectors for achieving the maximum flexibility in designs.

Factors related to attenuation are anticipated to restrain growth of players operating in the global waveguide converter market in the next few years. The wall currents flow only on the inside of the waveguide. Waveguide walls are usually made of polished brass. The inner surface of the wall must be highly conductive. The layers can also be gold-plated or silvered. Dust on the surface can have an impact as additional attenuation.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Market for Waveguide Converters

In terms of region, the global waveguide converter market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is likely to witness the maximum demand for waveguide converters from 2019 to 2027, due to technological advancements in the region. Presence of a large number of waveguide converter manufacturers is expected to augment the demand for waveguide converters in the region during the forecast period. Several manufacturers of waveguide converters have been investing heavily in China, especially in semiconductor and automotive production sectors in the country, over the last few years.

The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant rate throughout the forecast period, owing to presence of a large number of manufacturers of consumer electronics products in the region

Growing power industry in the U.S. is expected to drive the demand for waveguide converters in the country during the forecast period

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global waveguide converter market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Waveguide Optical Technologies

Sumitomo Bakelite

Leoni Fiber Optics

Corning Incorporated

Himachal Futuristic Communications

Yangtze Optical Fiber and Cable

Sterlite Technologies

Prysmian

Fujikura Limited

