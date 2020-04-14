New Study: Voice Picking Solutions Market To 2027 Research, Industry Trends, Supply, Sales, Demands, Analysis And Insights

Voice Picking Solutions Market – Introduction

Voice picking solutions is an important part of the outbound processes of logistics, and it has a substantial impact on customer services provided by the company.

The voice picking system offers a voice-based user interface to employees, such as portable voice terminals and headsets, which enables employees to communicate with host systems

Generally, voice picking solutions involve a majority of the workforce employed in the warehouse and improve warehouse operations, through accuracy in the product picking process resulting in increased productivity and efficiency of the employees.

The voice picking solution guides an employee through his daily work routine and enables real-time task tracking and monitoring of all warehouses processes

Voice picking solutions are utilized by distribution, retail, and manufacturing companies to reduce the cost of operating a distribution center

Key Drivers of Voice Picking Solutions Market

Increasing demand for voice-based advanced communication devices to improve productivity, accuracy, and efficiency across warehouse operations is expected to drive the voice picking solution market during the forecast period

Several voice picking solutions can be integrated with the existing enterprise resource planning and warehouse management system. This multifunction feature is expected to fuel the voice picking solution market.

Voice picking solution providers are offering complete solutions with scanning devices and screen-based solutions which is offering significant opportunity to the market.

Lack of system understanding and high investment cost are expected to hinder voice picking solutions market

Lack of system understanding among warehouse employees and complexity in integration of new technologies of vice picking solution with existing infrastructure of warehouse are expected to restrain the market

High initial investment is required to integrate all warehouse processes with voice solution. High cost of warehouse automation system in warehouse solutions is expected to hamper the voice picking solutions market

North America to hold major share of global voice picking solutions market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global voice picking solutions market due to the presence of key players in the region. Increasing demand for solutions to increase the efficiency of supply chain in the region is another key factors attributed to the dominance of the region in the global market.

In North America, most key players operating in the service industry and warehouse businesses are adopting voice picking solutions in order to improve efficiency of employees and enhance customer experience through efficient services

The voice picking solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This expansion is due to an increase in digitalization and increasing adoption of smart devices in order to enhance the performance of employees. Moreover, increase in number of solution providers of voice picking solution in Southeast and East Asia is expected to boost the voice picking solutions market in the region.

Key players operating in global voice picking solutions market:

Key players operating in the global voice picking solutions market include Voxware, Inc., Dematic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Business Computer Projects Ltd., TopVox Corporation, Lucas Systems, Inc., and Symphony RetailAI.

