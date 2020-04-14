New Report: Battery Resistance Tester Market To 2027 By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies

Battery Resistance Testers: Introduction

Battery resistance testers measure resistance and voltage of modern-technology batteries with high resolution, speed, and accuracy

Battery resistance testers primarily provide the measurement of multiple parameters of non-rechargeable batteries such as alkaline and rechargeable batteries including lithium-ion (Li-ion), nickel–cadmium (Ni–Cd), and lead–acid batteries

Furthermore, battery resistance testers also provide quick measurement of battery voltage, internal resistance, and several other parameters for non-rechargeable as well as rechargeable batteries.

Battery resistance testers are employed to measure multiple parameters such as inter-cell resistance, internal ohmic resistance (mΩ), connection resistance, cell voltage, temperature, DC current, and ripple current

Moreover, advanced and user-friendly software of battery testers allow the user to recollect and re-test reading on-site for data comparing and trending

This advanced, integrated feature of quick data storing and recording of numerous battery parameters is gaining traction

Key Drivers of Global Battery Resistance Tester Market

The global battery resistance tester market witnesses significant growth, owing to the rising demand in the electronics & instrumentation industry, which is anticipated to augment the production as well as sales of battery resistance testers worldwide during the forecast period

Also, government support for a holistic approach toward instruments is estimated to drive the global battery resistance tester market during the forecast period

Low maintenance and eco-friendly nature of battery resistance testers have made them popular in multiple industrial applications

Moreover, electricity-generating stations and substations require all-day-run batteries for protection and control of switches and relays, while industrial applications require them for protection and control. Thus, batteries are employed to ensure that critical electric equipment are always on. Thus, in order to ensure that the supported equipment is adequately backed up and to prevent unexpected failures by tracking the battery’s health, battery testers are used. Thus, growing adoption of battery testers is fueling the demand for battery resistance testers.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Battery Resistance Tester Market

In terms of region, the global battery resistance tester market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

The battery resistance tester market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, though it has witnessed sluggish growth in the past. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for eco-friendly as well as user-friendly instruments from various growing end-use industries in the region. Also, the economic growth and increased investments in research and development activities by governments and key manufacturers are fueling the battery resistance tester market in Asia Pacific.

Countries such as India and China are developing at a rapid rate. Thus, manufacturers of battery resistance testers in these countries are expecting increase in the demand for their products in the near future.

The battery resistance tester market in North America and Europe is likely to witness stagnant growth between 2019 and 2027. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

Key players operating in the global battery resistance tester market are:

Fluke Corporation

Bosch Limited

Megger Group

ACT Meters (UK) Ltd.

Cadex Electronics Inc.

Maccor, Inc.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

