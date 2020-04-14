Explore Uv Lamps Market Set To Reach US$ 2.9 Bn In Revenues By 2019-2029

Persistence Market Research released new market research on the UV lamps market, which covers the global industry forecast 2019–2029 and analysis 2014–2018. The report researches the global UV lamps market and provides in-depth analysis for the forecast years, 2019 to 2029.The global UV lamps market was valued at ~ US$ 474 Mn in 2014, and is projected to generate a value of ~ US$ 800 Mn by the end of 2019. The UV lamps market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~ 14% in the period 2019 – 2029, and is projected to reach a global value of ~ US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2029.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30025The report on the global UV lamps market includes forecast and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global UV lamps market. The report on the UV lamps market also addresses restraints that are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.Industrial Developments Paving the Way for the UV Lamps Market GrowthBy lamp type, the global UV lamps market is segmented into UV LED lamp and UV mercury lamp. UV mercury lamp is further sub-segmented into medium- pressure mercury UV lamp, amalgam mercury UV lamp, and low-pressure mercury UV lamp.By end use, the UV lamps market is segmented into water treatment, wastewater treatment, surface disinfection, food & beverages, and air treatment disinfection. Water treatment is further segmented into pool and spa water treatment, industrial process water treatment, municipal water treatment, commercial water treatment, and other water treatment. Air treatment consists of three sub-segments that are residential & commercial, healthcare facilities, and other air treatment. The food and beverages disinfection segment is further sub-segmented into bottled water & other beverages, brines & marinades, and surface disinfection of foods.By region, the UV lamps market has been segmented into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. In these regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and North America regions are estimated to grow with a paramount share in the global UV lamps market over the stipulated period. However, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa also represent substantial potential for the UV lamps market owing to the increasing industrial development.For critical insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30025Emerging Players to Account for 30% Revenue ShareThe global UV lamps market is defined as consolidated owing to the appearance of a limited number of manufacturers of UV lamps across the globe. For in-depth analysis, Persistence Market Research has broken down the market structure up to three levels: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. Here, emerging players are estimated to account for a 30% share in the global market and generate ~ US$ 200 Mn revenue through the sales of UV lamps across the world. Moreover, leading players in the global market are adopting acquisition, collaboration strategies, and business expansion strategies in a bid to capture a significant share of the global market.In December 2018, Xylem partnered with Imagine H2O which champions in water startups and also helps to promote innovation across the water sector. It also helps entrepreneurs build and scale solutions to solve the world’s water challenges.In May 2019, OSRAM GmbH completed the acquisition of Ring Automotive for strengthening its aftermarket business and offering customers access to a broader, complementary product range.In April 2019, Heraeus introduced UVC ultraviolet disinfection unit that provides food and beverage processors reliable exterior disinfection for the food packaging industry and up to 90% energy savings as compared to traditional UV disinfection systems.In November 2018, Lumileds launched the LUXEON Sunplus 2835 line of LED, which provides color options and high photosynthetic photon flux used for maximized plant growth rate and crop yield of a variety of plants and vegetables.Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global UV lamps market includeXylem Inc.Calgon Carbon Corp.(Kuraray)Trojan Technologies Inc.OSRAM GmbhSignify(Philips)Severn Trent PLCHeraeus Holding GmbHLumileds Holding B.V.Luminus Inc.Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30025