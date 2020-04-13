What are the end-use industries for personal protective equipment?

The oil and gas industry is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years due to the growing popularity of natural gas, as well as large scale shale oil discovery which is expected in the region through 2027. With the chemical industry witnessing good growth in terms of the workforce in major economies such as India, China, Japan and the U.S., the product penetration is expected to be high in this segment. Another major end-use industry is of mining, which is expected to remain an attractive segment owing to the industrial hazards that the industry poses to workers.

· What are hand protection personal protective equipment?

Hand protection equipment, as the name suggests, help in providing adequate safety to the hands and arms of an employee in case of any workplace mishap. These equipment are divided into disposable gloves and durable gloves. There may be different factors that can influence the selection of these gloves, which have been mentioned by OSHA, that includes types of chemicals handled, duration and nature of contact, an area requiring protection (only hand, arm, forearm), and size and comfort, among others.

· What are the product types in personal protective equipment market?

Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into head, eye and face protection; hearing protection; protective clothing (includes heat and flame protection, clean room clothing, mechanical protective clothing, among others); respiratory protection (includes air purifying respirator and supplied air respirator); protective footwear (includes products made out of leather, PVC, polyurethane and rubber); fall protection; and hand protection (includes disposable and durable gloves); and others.

· What is the importance of personal protective equipment market in the food industry?

The total number of workers involved in the food processing industry in the United States was 148,370 in 2018, which was a jump of more than 9% as compared to 2017. As such, the presence of personal protective equipment in this sector is critical, as there are high chances that the workers might come in contact with acids, chemicals and oils that are commonplace. Protection is needed both in wet and dry manufacturing processes. Refrigeration processes also pose a threat owing to the risk of ammonia leakage, which again can be avoided using PPE. Food additives are composed of a high percentage of reagents and chemicals, and workers with prolonged exposure to them without using PPE run the risk of contracting occupational asthma.

· What are the trends and developments in the personal protective equipment market?

1. In terms of eye-protection, foamed eyewear was introduced in the market, which faces issues of fogging due to body heat as well as extreme working conditions. This has led to the introduction of anti-fog resistant technology, which has penetrated the market.

2. In terms of respiratory equipment, the standards laid down by OSHA regarding facial hair and tight-fitting respiratorshave necessitated the companies to show an increased interest in loose fitting respirators, as they do not compromise on worker protection, while allowing them to sport whatever facial hair they want.

3. In terms of hand protection equipment, there has been a significant increase in the number of 15- and 18-gauge seamless machine knit gloves, which offer much more comfort to the workforce.

4. Manufacturers are also introducing designs that can help in repelling bugs and insects, as well as garments that can absorb skin moisture to help keep industrial workers cool.

5. In October 2019, Honeywell launched industrial work gloves called ‘CoreShieldTM’,which features a color-coded marking system to make it easier to choose correct cut protection for the work application. The complete product line has 22 models, which offer cut resistance from A1 to A9 level protection.

· Who are the major manufacturers in personal protective equipment market?

The major manufacturers in the PPE market include3M Co., MSA Safety Inc., Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., E I du Pont de Nemours and Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Sioen Industries NV, and Radians, Inc.