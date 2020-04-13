Ophthalmoplegia Market Forecasts by Global Industry Till 2023

Ophthalmoplegia Market Information: By Types (External Opthalmoplegia, Internuclear Opthalmoplegia), By Treatment (Surgery, Drug Treatment), By End Users (Hospital & Clinics, Ambulatory Clinics) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Ophthalmoplegia Market – Highlights

Ophthalmoplegia refers to the condition of double or blurred vision due to damage of the ophthalmic nerves. It can be caused by congenital abnormalities, trauma, viral infections, or disorders that affect the nervous system including multiple sclerosis, cerebral tumors, and migraines. Diabetes is one of the major cause of ophthalmoplegia. Increasing prevalence of ophthalmoplegia, increasing geriatric population, and changing lifestyle are the major driver for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of diabetes & other neurological diseases, and increasing government support for research & development have fuelled the market growth. However, high cost of the treatment may hinder the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The global Ophthalmoplegia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 7.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Ophthalmoplegia Market – Segmentation

The global Ophthalmoplegia Market has been segmented on the basis of types, treatments, and end users.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into external ophthalmoplegia and internuclear ophthalmoplegia. External ophthalmoplegia is further segmented into superior recti, inferior recti, medial recti, lateral recti, inferior oblique, and superior oblique muscles.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into surgery, drug treatment, and others. The surgery is further segmented into strabismus surgery and others.

On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, ambulatory clinics, and others.

Ophthalmoplegia Market – Key Players

Some of key players profiled in the report are Abbott (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), ZEISS International (Germany), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (US), Amritt, Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), ALLERGAN (Ireland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).

Ophthalmoplegia Market – Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant share of the market owing to the presence of huge geriatric and diabetic population. Additionally, high healthcare spending and the government support for research & development have fueled the market growth in this region.

Europe is the second largest global ophthalmoplegia market followed by Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for ophthalmoplegia. According to WHO, in India 41% of children and 45% of elderly people have visual impairment. Japan and Australia are the major contributor to the growth of the market owing to well-developed healthcare sector and high health care expenditure.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest share in the market due to limited availability of medical facilities. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 90 market data tables and figures spread over 110 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “global ophthalmoplegia market” research report – Forecast till 2023.

