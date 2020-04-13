Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market Is Expected To RegIster Lucrative Growth By 2027

Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market: Introduction

A last-mile logistics delivery solution is an ideal solution that provides automated delivery route planning and route optimization, realtime resource allocation, and realtime tracking information. Rising expectation for fast delivery of packages from consumers and adoption of autonomous vehicles (air or ground) technology for product delivery has boosted the global last-mile digital logistics solutions market.

Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles for delivery operations drive market

Increasing expectations for rapid delivery among consumers is a major factor for increased delivery efficiency and reduced delivery time, which has fueled the adoption of advance delivery drones. Majority e-commerce and retail companies are employing advanced light-weighted delivery drones that help them increase their service portfolio. For instance, in 2015, Alibaba, a China based e-commerce company, developed a drone to deliver tea to consumers in China. Furthermore, rising adoption of drones to deliver medical products or services in the healthcare industry fuels the demand for last-mile logistics delivery solutions. For instance, Flirtey, a Navada based drone delivery company has entered into a partnership with REMSA Health to provide emergency health services in Nevada, U.S. The companies decided to dispatch a drone that delivers a portable defibrillator at the required place.

North America to hold major share of global last-mile logistics digital solutions market

Based on region, the last-mile logistics digital solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America held a dominant position in the global last-mile logistics digital solutions market in 2018, followed by Europe. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major countries that drive the last-mile logistics digital solutions market in the region. Increasing expectation for rapid delivery among consumers and rising popularity of omnichannel retailing are key factors propelling the market in North America.

The last-mile logistics digital solutions market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. India, China, Japan, and Australia are key countries which drive the last-mile logistics digital solutions market in the region.

Increasing number of small & mid-size enterprises and e-commerce companies in countries across Asia Pacific have adopted last-mile logistics digital solutions owing to increase their product offerings and rising demand for reduction of delivery time.

Cloud-based sector is expected to hold the dominating position in market in 2027.

Based on deployment, the last-mile logistics digital solutions market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud/SaaS-based segment is expected to hold a dominant position of the market by the end of 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Demand for realtime insights and cost-effective platform is a key factor driving the demand for cloud-based solutions in the market.

Moreover, based on component, the market can be split into solutions and services. The solutions segment is projected to account for a notable share of the market by the end of 2019. The segment is estiamted to further expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of aerial delivery drones by various delivery companies, for rapid delivery, has propeled the demand for last-mile logistics digital solutions.

Key players operating in the global last-mile logistics digital solutions market

Key players in the global last-mile logistics digital solutions market are listed below: LogiNext Solutions Fixlastmile Peerbits Bringg URBANTZ S.A Zoblite FarEye Jungleworks CubeXie Software



