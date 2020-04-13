Emergency Lighting Market 2020- Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Research Report 2020

Market Overview:

The emergency lighting market is growing rapidly because of the advancements in the lighting components and numerous application in various fields. LED lighting is replacing traditional CFLs and incandescent bulbs is one of the major factors driving emergency market growth. The Indian government has issued to outgrowth the development of the domestic LED lighting industry, the most important two are the Street Light National Program (SLNP) and Domestic Efficient Lighting Program (DELP). The emergency lighting channels is also a key factor in contributing towards market growth. Engineering project on emergency lighting and luminaire market are the significant lighting distribution channel that is fueling the market. Among major lighting distribution channels, engineering project accounts for the greatest share, which results from government’s LED lighting replacement.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of emergency lighting market includes by components, power system, battery, light source and application. By battery segment it includes Ni–Cd, Ni–MH, LiFePO4 and lead–acid. The study indicates, by battery system segment LiFePO4 accounts for highest market share. LiFePO4 batteries can be operated at different voltages, capacities and layout. The operational life cycle of this battery is double of that of traditional emergency lighting.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the emergency lighting market – Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries (Ireland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Emerson (US), Legrand S.A. (France), Acuity Brands (U.S.), Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy), Daisalux (Spain), Zumtobel Group (Austria), among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By light source segment, emergency lighting market includes LED that consists of lamps and luminaries. With its innovative LED interior luminaires, offers completely new opportunities for creative, energy-efficient lighting in shops, public buildings, hotels and restaurants, as well as in industry. LED luminaires for outdoor lighting implements the latest technology and guarantee not only excellent manufacturing standards but also exceptional lighting quality, for example, in illumination of facades or outdoor areas. Fluorescent emergency lighting system is adopted as a required safety feature within business premises.

By region, MRFR analysis shows that Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market in emergency lighting market owing to major semiconductor device manufacturers present in the region. Emerging economy from developing countries such as China and India have wide adoption of emergency lighting owing to growing safety concerns and invention in higher technologies that includes flame proof specification and efficient energy used through LED lamps. North America region accounts for highest market share in emergency lighting market owing to benefits of using emergency lights over the substitutes UPS in emergency situation. Europe emerged as a prime region for LED Lighting with a high growth rate. Because of the significant demand for LED lighting for the residential purposes such as lighting for bathrooms, hallways, dining rooms and kitchens is the major factor in surging the market growth in this region.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for emergency lighting market is studied in different geographic regions as North America Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. European market is expected to be one of the prominent player due to high demand of new lighting technology and solution in LED lighting, the application of it in hospitality business, architectural sights and lighting regulating in animal, plant and human biorhythms. North America is the leading player in emergency lighting market and is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the near future. Regulation over energy efficient product and high disposal income will help to drive demand for emergency lighting for architectural application in North America region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emergency-lighting-market-3866

