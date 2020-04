Anti-money Laundering Software Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge By the End 2027

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Introduction

The global anti-money laundering software market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 4.9 Bn by 2027. The anti-money laundering software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~13% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the anti-money laundering software market can be attributed to the high demand for financial tools and exponential rise in online money transaction processes. North America is anticipated to lead the global anti-money laundering software market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Financial Data Mining Tools to Manage Huge Financial Data to Drive Demand

Increasing demand for online payment modes in bank transactions, e-Commerce transactions, and individual money transactions create different illegal routes for money laundering activity. Increasing use of e-Commerce services and easy authorization of online registrations of merchants have made money laundering through online transactions easy for criminals or organizations. Credit card payments on e-Commerce platforms increases money laundering activities.

Increasing adoption of online platforms for money or fund transactions from the residential and commercial sector creates a huge financial transaction database. Financial institutes face issues related to data analysis due to continuous growth in financial data. Anti-money laundering compliance data is becoming an increasingly important tool for institutions to monitor fraud risks. In addition, the solution supports industry best practices for monitoring and reviewing, giving organizations a reliable option to protect business reputation of clients. This is expected to drive the demand for anti-money laundering software during the forecast period.

Anti-money Laundering Software: Market Segmentation

The global anti-money laundering software market has been segmented based on product type, deployment model, solution type, end user, and region. In terms of product type, the anti-money laundering software market has been segmented into currency transaction reporting system, transaction monitoring system, compliance management software, and customer identity management system. Based on deployment model, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of solution type, the market has been segmented into transactional monitoring, KYC (Know Your Customer), fraud, risk & compliance management, watch-list screening, data warehouse management, analytics & visualization, alert management & reporting, case management, and others.

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global anti-money laundering software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the global anti-money laundering software market and account for 34.2% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period, due to increasing mobile platform adoption for online money transactions and increasing demand for financial tools from the financial sector to monitor transactions. The anti-money laundering software market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

Anti-money Laundering Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global anti-money laundering software market. Key players profiled in the report include 3i Infotech, Accenture, Inc., ACI Worldwide, Inc., Aquilan Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems., Celent (iMeta CLM) (Oliver Wyman), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, EastNets, Exiger LLC (DDIQ), Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Fenergo Ltd., Fiserv, Inc., Infrasoft Technologies Ltd., Napier Technologies Ltd., Opentext Corp., Oracle Corp., Pelican (ACE Software Solutions, Inc.), Quantexa, SAS Institute, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Temenos Headquarters SA, and Verafin, Inc.

