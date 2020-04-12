New Book by Joram Piatigorsky: La Puerta Entreabierta

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Joram Piatigorsky La Puerta Entreabierta hitting stores everywhere on October 9th, 2019.

“A beautifully written collection that covers the many territories between the real and the fantastic but that focuses on lives compressed by restraint and left desiring. A rich mix of art and myth, shape-shifting and wide-awake dreaming.” – Barbara Esstman

Joram Piatigorsky’s The Open Door and Other Tales of Love and Yearning are acutely observed stories that often venture into the surreal, the scientific, and the drama of families and their histories. The prose is precise, and the characters surprise with their longing to change their lives, when they struggle to make sense of their histories, and when they find beauty in uncommon places and persons. I found the philosophical musings in these stories fascinating, as well as their implications for our future.” – Sergio Troncoso

“Joram Piatigorsky audaciously weaves the fantastic with the familiar to show what love can do to those who yearn for it. Nothing is impossible in the worlds he creates, while the characters who experience the startling transformations that occur could be ourselves. Surprise and recognition are the hallmarks of these utterly original and delightful stories.” – Kate Blackwell

Joram Piatigorsky is a prominent molecular biologist and eye researcher, major Inuit art collector and writer, and son of renowned cellist Gregor Piatigorsky and Jacqueline de Rothschild. He is the author of Gene Sharing and Evolution, Jellyfish Have Eyes, and The Speed of Dark. The Open Door is his first published collection of short stories.

