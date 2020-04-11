Interactive Online Session for Admission Aspirants of Global Programs – 3 Continent and International Programs at Amity

In these testing times, students and their parents are mainly worried about getting admission in reputed universities and the course to be chosen which can enhance the prospects of getting jobs in multinational companies and/or getting global placements and exposure. Prof. (Dr.) Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor of Amity Universities, a true visionary leader with the blessings and directions of Founder President, Dr. Ashok K Chauhan and Chancellors – Dr. Atul Chauhan, Dr. Aseem Chauhan has successfully started unique 3 Continent Programs and International Programs with the sole aim of providing best of the academic experience with real global exposure.

Today, Amity University has specially organized interactive online session for aspirants of Global Programs i.e. 3Continent Programs and International Programs. Hundreds of students and their parents participated in this interactive webinar which not only focused on giving details about each of the global program but also answering all the queries which students face during this time.

Prof. (Dr.) Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor of Amity Universities, Prof. Bhawna Kumar, Vice President, RBEF, Maj. Gen (Retd.) Bhaskar Chakraborty, Director, Admissions, Directors and domain heads of programs were present during this interactive online session.

Prof. (Dr.) Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor of Amity Universities while giving significance and the need of starting unique 3 Continent and International Programs said that Why the Indians in India are not able to get salary which Indians at foreign countries receive? Why Indian Universities not able to create such an environment of research and global exposure which attracts global companies in same way as it is done in Europe or America or Australia? Citing an example of the power of International Programs, Prof. Singh said that one of our student who had successfully done this program was recruited by Microsoft at USA and is now currently pursuing MBA from Harvard fully sponsored by Microsoft.

Briefing about the 3 Continent Programs, Prof. (Dr.) Singh said that this is a unique program designed to create global leaders. Students in this program will pursue part of their course in India and then will proceed to spend a substantial portion of this program in UK & USA. Industry interaction, cultural awareness, foreign language training and experience in latest technological environment will allow each student to gain a deep insight of what it takes to be a truly global leader.

The Courses are offered in Management (BBA, MBA), Engineering, Communication, Fashion and Biotechnology. These courses are offered at Amity Campuses in Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurugram, Gwalior and Dubai.

Giving details of the International Programs, Prof. (Dr.) Singh said that Amity through its Global Transfer Pathway Programs gives a unique opportunity of pursuing a degree program wherein a part of the program is completed by the students at Amity and balance part from 1 years upto 2 years are pursued at the chosen foreign University campus with full status & enrollment with the university through a well structured method of credit mapping and their bi lateral recognition. On completion of the program, a globally recognized degree from the chosen foreign destination University is conferred. This unique system allows interested students to experience the richness of higher education from both countries India and UK/USA /Europe & Australia as the case may be. These options provide a perfect launch pad for those who aspire to study and graduate from one of the top universities of the world and want global placements.

Some of the other unique Highlights of the programs that are worth considering:

• Students get an International degree at a fraction of cost.

• Experiential learning platform at international scenario.

• Customized and relevant live projects and practical Internship

• Host country placement assistance

• Opportunity to work part time for up to 20 hours per week (during study period) & 40 hours of work during holidays, this can sponsor your own living and study expenses.

• Secure , Safe and cozy environment & accommodation options

• Easy & guaranteed selection criteria for Amity students.

• Opportunity and assured attractive scholarships from Foreign Partner Universities, being an Amity student.

• Complete mentoring and handholding in the entire transfer process by Amity and host university staff.

• Opportunities of work permit and options to settle abroad and become eligible for PR.

Amity has several tie -ups with many top foreign universities and few which are successfully admitting Amity students for past many years in varied disciplines are

• University of Queensland, Australia: BBA, MBA, Engineering, Mass Communication, Psychology

• University of Birmingham, UK: Engineering in CS/Artificial Intelligence/ME/Civil/EEE and Management

• Queen Mary University of London: Engineering (All streams) Management, Finance and Accounting

• University of Denver: MS Business Analytics

• RMIT University: Management/Mass Communication

• IOWA State University, USA: Engineering CS/EEE/ME

• Arizona State University: Management, Engineering (All streams)

• Missouri State University: Management, Engineering, Applied Courses

• Deakin University, Australia: Management, Engineering, Sports Management

• Brunel University, UK: Fashion and Film and TV

• University of Northampton, UK: Management, IT, Mass Communication, Fashion Technology

• Swinburne University of Technology, Australia: Engineering (All streams)

• Curtin University, Australia: Management

• Latrobe University, Australia: Management, Mass Communication

• University of Canberra: Management, Engineering, Mass Communication and IT.

Many students queried about the procedure to apply, visa process, foreign faculty, total cost of the program including accommodation, benefit of enrolling in these programs during worldwide corona crisis etc to which Prof. (Dr) Gurinder Singh and Director Admissions Maj Gen Bhaskar Chakraborty replied to the fullest and assured that each of the student will get equal and best opportunities & faculties of global campuses and Amity Campuses are mandated to give education as per industry requirements following the global norms..

Amity University is constantly organizing webinars inviting Presidents, MDs, CEOs of top Global and Indian companies to encourage and enrich Amity students with their experiences.

To know more about Amity 3 Continent Programs and International Programs

