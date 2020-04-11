Dr. Stuart Krost,MD|Board Certified-On The Front Line

Dr. Stuart B. Krost, MD, is board certified by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Academy of Pain Management. We believe that patients who are educated about their problems have better results and decreased incidence of recurrence. “We not only treat our patients, but we also educate them in methods they can use to help themselves at home,” says Dr. Kros

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL – Dr. Krost earned his undergraduate degree graduating cum laude from State University of New York at Stony Brook, Long Island, NY, and his medical degree from State University of New York at Syracuse. He completed his general surgical internship at North Shore University Hospital, an affiliate of Cornell University Medical College, Manhasset, NY and his physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn in NY, where he served as chief resident. Dr. Krost is certified in thermography interpretation and is a certified independent medical examiner (CIME). He serves as a liaison of SUNY (State University of New York) Health Science Center at Brooklyn to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

One Of The Best Kept Secrets In Medicine.

The medical specialty of Physiatry, also known as Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, is a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach that improves function and relieves pain without surgical intervention.

Chronic Pain Stuart B. Krost, MD, P.A. Chronic pain is one of the most frequent causes of suffering and disability in the Western world, and one of its most pressing healthcare issues. The University of Utah Health Sciences Center reports that chronic pain affects about 80 million Americans and is the third leading cause of impairment in the United States, after cancer and heart disease. According to Washington University School of Medicine, chronic pain can lead to loss of employment and income; and to depression, fear, isolation and anxiety. Marital and family dysfunction can result. Persons suffering from chronic pain often describe their pain as unbearable.

It can interfere with their lives to the point that their sleep is disturbed, causing fatigue, depression, declining participation in work and leisure activities and disruption of family life. Yet, according to Stuart B. Krost, MD, who is board certified by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Academy of Pain Management, many chronic pain sufferers can find the help they need. “The field of physiatry originated after the two World Wars, as returning soldiers came home with brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputation and other disabling traumas,” educates Dr. Krost. “This specialty developed to enable physicians to identify their patients’ physical impairments and functional disabilities and then rehabilitate them back to improved functional independence, restoring them to productive lifestyles.”

Today, Dr. Krost uses this little-known yet extremely powerful field of traditional medicine to treat patients in acute or chronic pain from auto accidents, sports injuries and physical injuries at work, and those who suffer spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, strokes or amputations. Comprehensive approach The field of physiatry not only addresses pain but also takes advantage of the pain relief provided to rehabilitate the patient and treat the pain generator that is causing the problems. “We do more than just block pain,” notes Dr. Krost. “We are focused on diagnosing where the pain is coming from, differentiating which pain generator is actually causing the problem and specifically addressing that pain generator to relieve pain and restore function.” For instance, for a patient with lower back pain, a physiatrist would determine whether the pain was caused from a muscular component, a ligament component, a joint component, a disc component or a nerve component. “In addition to diagnostic imaging such as x-rays, MRIs, or CT scans, we also use diagnostic injections or blocks to discover the specific pain generator. Diagnostic injections and blocks can sometimes act as both diagnostic and therapeutic tools.

“We offer many procedures, including epidural injections, facet blocks, BOTOX, percutaneous discectomy and electrodiagnostic testing,” says Dr. Krost. Percutaneous discectomy is a minimally invasive procedure for treatment of herniated discs. It is delivered through a needle rather than through open surgery with the ultimate goal of relieving pressure on the exiting nerve root as well as relieving pain. An electromyogram, or EMG, is a diagnostic study that provides information about the integrity of the muscles and nerves in the body. It is typically ordered by a physician to evaluate for muscle or nerve damage, can help diagnose whether or not the nerves are being pinched and can be helpful when correlating findings of an MRI. “Once we have determined the pain generator, we can outline a treatment plan for that specific problem,” points out Dr. Krost. “Each generator will have a different treatment approach. “What makes this field of medicine so effective is that we consider the patient as a whole. We not only determine the medical problem contributing to a patient’s complaints but we also consider how it affects their functional ability, vocation and quality of life. “Treatment is unique in that we combine medicinal and non-medicinal measures, offering treatment options to avoid medication when possible. We consider both the physical aspects of our patients’ conditions and how they affect them psychologically.”

Physical therapy Once the pain is relieved, a window of opportunity opens for rehabilitation. “Physical therapy can be a very important element in terms of rehabilitation when neurologic, muscular and skeletal problems are causing the pain or impaired function,” says Dr. Krost. “As a physiatrist, I can actually write a prescription for the therapist to follow, rather than merely writing an evaluation and treatment prescription, leaving it up to the therapist to design a program. By ensuring the program’s specificity based on the evaluation, we can offer our patients better results in fewer treatments. “And we not only treat our patients, but we also educate them in methods they can use to help themselves at home.” Dr. Krost believes that education can be key to a successful result. “Patients should leave their physicians’ offices with a full understanding of their conditions and treatment options,” insists Dr. Krost.

“It is critical that physicians listen to their patients and that there is full discourse.” In keeping with his philosophy, Dr. Krost offers a bilingual staff and encourages the public to further educate themselves on the field of physiatry. FHCN–Kris Kline If you have pain Dr. Krost invites your inquiries regarding the management of acute and chronic pain. For information or a consultation, please phone 561- 296-2220 for locations at 3618 Lantana Rd., Suite 201, in Lake Worth, 875 Military Trail, Suite 105, in Jupiter, or 7300 N.W. 5th St., Suite 1, in Plantation. Stuart B. Krost, MD, is board certified by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and the American Academy of Pain Management.

Dr. Krost’s practice specializes in:

Acute and chronic pain management

Sports medicine

State-of-the-art physical therapy

Headaches

Neck and back pain

Neuropathy

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Myofacial pain and fibromyalgia

Work and auto-related injuries

Disability assessment

Trigger point injections

Epidural steroid injections

Facet blocks

Facet Rhizotomy

stellate ganglion

Lumbar sympathetic block

Discogram

Botox Injections

Occipital nerve Block

Electrodiagnostic Testing

Disability Evaluation

Sphenopalatine ganglion block

Epidural lysis adhesions

When managing the patient with opioids, it is important to establish the differences among physical dependence, tolerance and addiction.

The American Society of Addiction Medicine as well as the American Pain Society and American Academy of Pain Management define physical dependence as a state of adaption that is manifested by a drug class for which specific withdrawal syndrome can be produced by abrupt cessation, rapid dose reduction, decreasing blood levels of the drug, and/or administration of an antagonist. Tolerance, however, refers to a state of adaption in which exposure to a drug induces changes that result in diminution of one or more of the drug effects over time. Neither dependence or tolerance in and of itself is indicative of addiction. Addiction is defined by the American Academy of Pain Management and American Pain Society as well as the American Society of Addiction Medicine as a primary chronic, neurobiological disease, with genetic, psychosocial, and environmental factors influencing its development and manifestations. It is characterized by behaviors that include one or more of the following: Impaired control over drug use, compulsive use, continued use despite harm, and cravings. Abuse, however, is generally characterized by conscious, often psychosocial motivated use of illicit substances and medication outside the scope of usual medical practices, but the patient has the ability to stop the drug when harmed. Addicts, however, cannot stop use despite harm. The majority of legitimate pain patients do not develop an addiction to their analgesic medication. There is a biological normal phenomenon to develop issues related to tolerance and dependence. It is the physician’s responsibility to address issues related to tolerance and dependence by monitoring patients carefully on a regular basis and adjust medication accordingly to avoid sequelae of tolerance as well as dependence. Dictated but not proof read.

http://wetreatpain.com/