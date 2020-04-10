Human Growth Hormone Market to reach a market size of $7.1 billion by 2025 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Human Growth Hormone Market, published by KBV Research, The Global Human Growth Hormone Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the GH deficiency segment retained the largest market share and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This can be associated with the extensive awareness of early diagnosis and treatment of human GH deficiency and the advent of novel drugs on the HGH market. Turner Syndrome reported a substantial market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. This growth can be linked to the increased efforts by numerous public and private agencies to raise awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of Turner Syndrome.

The hospital pharmacy segment obtained a significant share in 2019. This high share is attributed to increased hospital visits due to increased awareness and treatment of human GH deficiency. The online pharmacy segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate of 9.13% over the forecast period due to the high penetration of pharmacies in developed parts of the world such as North America and Europe.

North America is projected to have the largest share due to factors such as favorable reimbursement scenarios, developed healthcare infrastructure, extensive government initiatives, and increased health awareness. Asia Pacific is projected to have a significant CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during (2019 – 2025).

Structural Insights: https://www.kbvresearch.com/human-growth-hormone-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Merck Group, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS, Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH), Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.), Ferring Holdings SA, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, and Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.

Global Human Growth Hormone Market Segmentation

By Application

Small for Gestational Age

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Turner Syndrome

Growth Hormone Deficiency and

Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency

Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Merck Group

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Ipsen Pharma Biotech SAS

Novartis AG (Sandoz International GmbH)

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.)

Ferring Holdings SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly and Company

Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd.