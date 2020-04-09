Telephone Conversation between PM and President of Republic of Korea

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on telephone today with H.E. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his visit to the Republic of Korea last year, and expressed satisfaction at the increasingly close ties between both countries.

The two leaders discussed COVID-19 global pandemic and the challenges it posed to the global health systems and economic situation. They shared information about the steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic.

Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the technology-based response deployed by the Republic of Korea for managing the crisis. President Moon Jai-In appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast Indian population for fighting the pandemic with unity of purpose.

The Korean President thanked Prime Minister for the support being provided by Indian authorities to Korean citizens in India.

Prime Minister expressed appreciation to the ROK government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment being sourced by Indian companies.

The two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences, as they research solutions for COVID-19.