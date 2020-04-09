Technological Advancements paves the way for the Global Agriculture Robots Market by 2024

Due to the rising agricultural industry and high demand for food crops, demand for agricultural robots is always high. Typically used at the harvesting stage, agriculture robots applications include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis. The recent developments in technology are providing an increase in the production capabilities of farmers and through advancing automation & robotics. Capable of being used around the year, Agriculture robots are proving to be the most useful machine in increasing production yields for farmers.

The Global Agriculture Robots Market Report 2019, offered by JSB Market Research, is an insightful tool that examines the current state of the global Agriculture Robots industry with a special focus on the China, South America and Southeast Asia Agriculture Robots market.

The Chinese Agriculture Robots Market Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Agriculture Robot manufacturers by classifying the market based on product type, end use/application and major competitors such as Harvest Automation, Yamaha, HoneyComb, Trimble, FarmBot, AGCO, etc. Meanwhile the South America Agriculture Robots Market is expanding in the countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru that covers data on historical and future trends for supply, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as South America’s major vendors information. The Southeast Asia Agriculture Robots Market is another market with great potential for growth in the forthcoming years. Southeast Asia market can be understood through an overview of the market, including the classification, application, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market scenario.

Key segments covered in these reports-

For the competitor segment, the reports include global key players of Agriculture Robots as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included –

* Harvest Automation

* AGCO Corporation

* AgEagle Aerial Systems

* Agribotix LLC

* PrecisionHawk

* BouMatic Robotics BV

The information for each competitor includes –

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Agriculture Robots market

* Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)/Drones

* Driverless Tractors

* Automated Harvesting Systems

* Milking Robot

For the end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions –

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

The report analyzes the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis and provides an understanding of market dynamics, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come. Furthermore, it maps the competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by major players in the past five years with the help of comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.

