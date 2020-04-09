ServerWhere.com Launched 10 Gigabit Dedicated Servers

ServerWhere (SW), a global provider of Cloud infrastructure and Dedicated Hosting services announced the launch of a new Dedicated Hosting service – Dedicated Servers plugged into 10 Gigabit Internet connectivity.

The ServerWhere’s entry level dedicated server is connected to 10 gigabit (10 Gbps) Internet connection comes with Intel Xeon E3-1240v5 (4 CPU Cores), 32 GB memory (RAM) and 2 x 512 GB M.2 NVMe storage drives.

There are 25 TB of data transfer included in the monthly service plan, 1 IPv4 address and /64 IPv6 subnet, The default operating system is CentOS 7x OS, but customers can choose any other Linux OS distribution or Windows OS.

ServerWhere.com is a new generation Cloud Infrastructure and Dedicated Hosting Service provider created to address the demands and business models of the fast growing digital economy. It charges customers for the it infrastructure services only in cryptocurrencies. SW says on its home page that it increases the value of the owners of the cryptocurrency assets by selling Cloud, Dedicated Servers & Web Hosting in digital currencies only.

The company’s all operations are priced out on the value of the Bitcoin. In addition to bitcoin itself, ServerWhere.com accepts payments in other 20 cryptocurrencies – BCH, BSV, Ethereum, ETC, XRP, EOS, Litecoin, Stellar, Tether, Tron, Monero, Dash, Neo, Scash, Decred, 0x, Binance Coin, DigiByte and MCO.

ServerWhere.com provides Cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 10 data centers in the U.S. 22 in Europe, 8 in Asia, 1 in Australia nd 2 in South America.