Recent Analysis on Global Printed Circuit Board Market Research Report 2025

The latest report on Printed Circuit Board Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Printed Circuit Board Market by in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2019 to 2025. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Printed Circuit Board such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronic Product and Smart Devices

Printed circuit board provides mechanical support and connects to electronic components such as battery, resistors, LED’s, transistor, capacitates inductors and several other electronic components. PCB is also known as printed wiring board (PWB) or printed wiring cards (PWC). It is formed by combining different sheets of a non-conductive material such as plastic or fiberglass that easily holds the copper conductivity. In addition, PCB can hold several electronic components that may be soldered without using visible wires that facilitate its use. PCB’s are the building blocks of all electronic products and some electrical equipment. They are widely available in various types, flex circuits and rigid-flex PCB are some of the most commonly used PCB’s.

Increasing demand for consumer electronic product and smart devices are the major factors driving the growth of the printed circuit board market. In addition, the factor such as augmented demand of eco-friendly PCB’s due to increased electronic waste, rapid growth in IoT devices and rising demand from new economies enhance the growth of this market. Furthermore, Increased R&D activity and Government and corporate spending will also contribute to growth in demand for printed circuit board market.

Growing Technological Advancement Such as the Internet of Things (IOT) to Provide Further Growth Opportunities for the Industry

However, the fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to hamper the revenue of the printed circuit board market. Going forward, growing technological advancement such as the Internet of things (IOT) to provide further growth opportunities for the market over the upcoming years. Moreover, Electronics and semiconductors are the leading industry in the printed circuit board market.

Asia-Pacific region is the leading contributor in the printed circuit board market. The factor such as increasing usage of consumer electronics products coupled with rising disposable income is mainly driving the PCB market. Also, the presence of a large number of multinational and local manufacturers of PCB manufacturing companies is facilitating growth in this region. In addition, growing demand for PCB from various industry verticals and increasing population to boost the printed circuit board market in Asia-Pacific region.

