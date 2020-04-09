RAMAN CHOHAN, MASTER IN PERMANENT MAKEUP FROM CANADA LAUNCHES VICTRESS BEAUTY ACADEMY IN MUMBAI

Raman Chohan, Master in Permanent Makeup from Canada in association with ‘Ace Tattooz’, a Mumbai based premier tattoo studio has launched Victress Beauty Academy in India. The academy offers hands-on training, global techniques, and treatment in semi-permanent makeup applications. Some of the courses and services introduced at the new facility include microblading, combination brows, ombré powder brows, lip blush, lip correction and lash extensions.

“We are extremely delighted to launch our first flagship academy in India at Mumbai. We believe the market in India holds a huge potential for semi-permanent makeup. While in many parts of the western world the segment has already witnessed rapid expansion, it is still in its nascent stage in India. Our mission is to provide the best training and support to our students to create the best semi-permanent makeup artists in this region. It is an exciting time for us to be involved at the front lines of this growing industry” said Raman Chohan, Director, Victress Beauty Academy.

Semi-Permanent Makeup, also popularly called cosmetic tattooing, or micropigmentation is one of the fastest-growing specialties in the beauty industry worldwide. It is a process of implementing pigment into the papillary layer of the dermis that produces long-lasting and natural-looking results. This treatment is the way of the future for flawless looks. With greater awareness in brows over the years, the eyebrow-tattooing technique has grown exponentially over the globe. Now with increased interest in full lips, the demand for semi-permanent lip coloring is also witnessing steady growth. Most micropigmentation applications take a couple of hours and treatments usually last for a couple of years with regular touch-ups.

If you are fed up drawing a full set of brows everyday then micropigmentation for eyebrows is an ideal solution. Microblading, is a form of natural-looking, semi-permanent tattoo artistry that is perfect for reconstructing, defining, extending, or filling-in over plucked or sparse eyebrows. Ombre Powder Brows are one of the most sought out styles of semi-permanent makeup. This style will offer beautiful brows that have the appearance of makeup. The results of this technique are powdery with a faded front and a crisp tail resembling the look of makeup.

With the micopigmentation of lips you can enhance the beauty of the natural lip color, give it a fuller look and make it more expressive. Lip Blush can enhance the beauty of natural lip color, correct asymmetry, and add fullness and definition. With the help of this treatment, it is possible to correct the fading color of lips that is always associated with aging. Lip Correction is a procedure which can help lighten the colour of a person’s lips. Darkening of the lips can often be the result of Hyperpigmentation. All the procedures look very natural, just enough to enhance your natural looks and gives you the much-needed confidence.

Victress Beauty Academy has bought the latest technological innovation for customers looking for long term makeup solutions and best results. The academy prides itself in offering state-of-the-art semi-permanent training services that are safe and adhere to the highest standards of hygiene. Guests are treated in a relaxed and cozy environment. The training is split between theory & fundamentals, hands- on experience, live demo and completed with working on live models.

Raman has an eye for detail and applies precision and love for beauty to each semi-permanent makeup appointment. Her approach to semi-permanent makeup is working with what the client has and improving it to create a beautiful, natural look. She has personally trained the staff in the latest techniques so that each client receives the perfect bespoke look they desire.

“Most of my clientele in Canada are Indians so I had to do a lot of research and learning on my own as Indian skin and bone structure is one of the hardest to work with. I can proudly say that with my efforts, research and learning, I have been able to become an expert with Indian clientele. The brows frame the whole face, it brightens it. A good brow can make a face more elegant. It’s creating art,” adds Raman Chohan.

Victress Beauty Academy, Monterossa, 105, 1st Floor, Near Siddhivinak Ganesh Mandir, Ghatkopar, Mumbai – 400075, Mob No: +918450999161 Visit: www.victressbeautyacademy.com